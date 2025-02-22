College Basketball Tom Izzo on Michigan State's 'bad turnovers' vs. Michigan: 'Just ask the Chiefs' Updated Feb. 22, 2025 1:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

No. 14 Michigan State took down in-state rival No. 12 Michigan by double digits in Ann Arbor on Friday night, but the Spartans did so after turning the ball over nine times in the first half.

Coach Tom Izzo provided a brutal comparison of Michigan State's turnovers after the game.

"Those turnovers — I give them (Michigan) credit for some of them," he said. "I give us blame for a lot of them. We just talked. We were trying to go too fast. We wanted to be quick but don't hurry, as the saying goes, and we went quick and did hurry.

"We turned the ball over, and it was turnovers that did lead to touchdowns, and those are bad turnovers. Just ask the Kansas City Chiefs. Those don't work in sports, but I thought our guards did a pretty good job on their guards."

Izzo is, of course, referencing the Chiefs' 40-22 Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month. Kansas City turned the ball over three times, including two second-quarter interceptions from Patrick Mahomes — one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Nevertheless, after trailing at halftime, Michigan State turned the ball over just once in the second half and outscored Michigan, 41-24. In all, the Spartans knocked down nine 3-pointers and out-rebounded the Wolverines, 31-24.

Jase Richardson led the way for Michigan State with 21 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Tre Holloman provided 18 points and four assists off the bench.

The win, which was the Spartans' third consecutive victory and second consecutive victory over a ranked team (they beat No. 13 Purdue on Feb. 18), put Michigan State in first place in the Big Ten with a 13-3 conference record and 22-5 overall record. Michigan is now second with a 12-3 conference record and 20-6 overall record.

Next up for Michigan State is a road matchup against No. 20 Maryland (21-6, 11-5 in Big Ten play) on Feb. 26. Izzo, who's in his 30th season with MSU, recently passed Indiana Hoosiers legend Bob Knight in all-time Big Ten wins.

