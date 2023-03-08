Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim addresses retirement: 'It's up to the University'
Did Jim Boeheim's Hall of Fame coaching career come to an end on Wednesday afternoon?
It's the question every college basketball media member and Syracuse basketball fan is trying to figure out, with no concrete answer.
Following his team's 77-74 loss to Wake Forest in the second round of the ACC tournament, Boeheim addressed his future at Syracuse, leading to more questions than answers.
"I gave my retirement speech on the court last Saturday and I gave it in the press conference afterward, and nobody figured it out," the Syracuse head coach said.
When asked to clarify his comments and if he is indeed retiring, Boeheim said it was "up to the university."
It would be a tough ending for Boeheim's illustrious coaching career as the Orange finished the 2022-23 season with a 17-15 record and a 10-10 mark in ACC play. The team could accept an invitation to a postseason tournament, but falling short in the conference tourney all but ends their chances of making the NCAA Tournament.
Boeheim, who has served as Syracuse's head coach since 1976, would finish his head coaching career with 1,015 wins, if Wednesday's loss was indeed his final game. That does not include 101 wins vacated due to NCAA violations. He ranks second among men's college basketball coaches in all-time wins, trailing only Mike Krzyzewski.
