Despite JT Toppin's 35-point performance, Illinois outlasted Texas Tech
Despite JT Toppin's 35-point performance, Illinois outlasted Texas Tech

Published Nov. 12, 2025 12:13 a.m. ET

Andrej Stojakovic scored 23 points and blocked a potential tying 3-pointer in the final seconds as No. 14 Illinois defeated No. 11 Texas Tech 81-77 on Tuesday night.

Kylan Boswell had 22 points and three players — David Mirkovich, Keaton Wagler and Zvonimir Ivisic — each scored 11 for the Fighting Illini (3-0), who let a 13-point halftime lead slip away before rallying to win.

All-American and reigning Big 12 player of the year J.T. Toppin had 35 points and 11 rebounds for Texas Tech (2-1). It was his 33rd career double-double. LeJuan Watts scored 21 for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech had an opportunity to tie the game after Watts sank two free throws with 12.5 seconds left to make it 80-77 following a flagrant foul on Boswell. But then Stojavokic blocked Christian Anderson’s 3-point try and Wagler hit a free throw to seal it.

The Red Raiders wiped out Illinois’ 45-32 halftime lead by making 12 straight shots to start the second half. Texas Tech moved in front 56-55 on a three-point play by Watts with 12:49 to go.

Illinois bounced back and took the lead for good 66-65 on a layup by Ivisic with 8:19 remaining.

Texas Tech jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but the Illini responded with an 11-point run — ignited by back-to-back 3s from Boswell — and took their biggest lead of the half when Stojakovic drove for a layup at the buzzer.

Illinois went 16 for 23 at the free-throw line, while Texas Tech was 3 of 4.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

