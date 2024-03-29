College Basketball Star Duke commit Cooper Flagg wins Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year Published Mar. 29, 2024 10:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cooper Flagg has not yet stepped on the court for the Duke Blue Devils, but the crown jewel of the 2024 recruiting class has already put himself in company with some Duke legends.

Flagg has been named the 2023-24 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year, the iconic sports drink brand announced Wednesday. He joins an illustrious list of future college and NBA stars who have been honored with the award, including former Duke stars Jayson Tatum, R.J. Barrett and Jabari Parker as well as Chet Holmgren, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal, Jrue Holiday, Dwight Howard and two-time winner LeBron James.

Former Gatorade National Boys Basketball Players of the Year have combined for more than five NBA MVP awards, 76 All-Star appearances, 14 NBA championships, 27 NBA first round draft picks and three Pro Basketball Hall of Fame nods.

Flagg figures to one day add some more lofty accolades of his own. The 6-foot-9 Flagg is the consensus top basketball recruit coming out of high school this year, a five-star with a perfect 1.000 rating on 247Sports' composite list. He is a major reason, if not the main reason, why Duke is considered an early favorite for the 2025 NCAA men's basketball national championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Cooper Flagg stands out from the crowd for his versatility, intensity and commitment to playing on both sides of the ball," said 247 Sports Director of Basketball Eric Rossi in a statement accompanying Gatorade's announcement.

"In a situation where he was the lone star player, he would put up monster scoring numbers, but his selflessness and ability to still produce at a high level on a very complete roster really stands out. He has positional versatility, size and is arguably the best defensive player in the class of 2024. Bottom line, he's the ultimate competitor and a true winner who is very deserving of all the accolades he's received."

Flagg, originally from Maine, averaged 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 blocks per game while playing for Montverde Academy in Florida this past year, leading the team to a 31-0 regular season record. Montverde is a basketball powerhouse that has been attended by the likes of Ben Simmons and D'Angelo Russell in the past. Flagg is also the 2024 Naismith Award National High School Player of the Year and a McDonald's All-American Game selection.

The Gatorade National Player of the Year awards also factor in an athlete's off-court academic and volunteer work. According to Gatorade, Flagg has maintained a weighted 4.10 GPA in his studies and been involved in several charitable endeavors, including helping organize an exhibition game with his AAU team last summer to benefit a fund that helps families dealing with childhood cancer, named after a childhood friend of Flagg's that died of brain cancer.

Flagg will be honored along with the rest of his fellow Gatorade National Players of the Year at an event this summer.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share