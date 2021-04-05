College Basketball
College Basketball

Social media reacts to Baylor's trouncing of Gonzaga to win NCAA title

6 mins ago

The undefeated run has come to an end.

Baylor upset Gonzaga 86-70 on Monday to ruin the Bulldogs' perfect season and claim the 2021 NCAA Tournament title.

The Bears came out strong and never wavered, leading from start to finish. Gonzaga faced a 19-point deficit at halftime but was able to cut it to single digits early in the second half. Baylor responded and broke it open once again, never looking back.

Jared Butler led the Bears with 22 points, the most for him in any game this tournament. The Bears hit 10 3-pointers in the game, including a 5-for-5 start from deep.

Baylor also dominated on defense, crashing the boards and blocking shots. Davion Mitchell led the Bears with five defensive rebounds, adding a block and a steal.

Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs, the hero of the semifinal, paced the Bulldogs with 22 points as the Zags outshot Baylor 51% to 45%.

However, it wasn't enough, as the Bears dashed Gonzaga's dreams of finishing undefeated and earned the first NCAA Tournament title in program history.

Social media reacted to the monumental feat. 

