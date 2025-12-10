College Basketball
Purdue vs. Minnesota Prediction, How to Watch, Odds, Channel
Purdue vs. Minnesota Prediction, How to Watch, Odds, Channel

Published Dec. 10, 2025

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4, 1-0 Big Ten) will visit the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) after losing three road games in a row. The contest begins at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Purdue vs. Minnesota How to Watch & Odds

 

Purdue vs. Minnesota Prediction

Purdue enters tonight’s matchup with Minnesota in a strong position. They have been particularly effective at Mackey Arena, where they are 4-1. Purdue’s offense has been rolling, with Fletcher Loyer averaging 14.4 points per game and Braden Smith distributing 8.7 assists per contest.

Purdue is favored by 20.5 points, and based on its early-season form, the Boilermakers have the firepower to compete with that number.

Minnesota comes in on a three-game road losing streak and has played only one game away from home, a loss. The Golden Gophers are 5-4 overall, and while Cade Tyson has been a bright spot with 21.8 points per game, Minnesota faces a significant challenge against a Purdue team that has looked sharp on both ends.

The Over/Under for this matchup is 142.5. With Purdue averaging 85.2 points per game and Minnesota averaging 73.4, the scoring profiles lean toward a higher-output contest. If both teams play to their season averages, this game has the potential to reach that total.

  • Pick ATS: Minnesota (+20.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (142.5)
  • Prediction: Purdue 84, Minnesota 64

Purdue vs. Minnesota Betting Insights

Betting Line Implied Predictions

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the encounter is Boilermakers 82, Golden Gophers 61.
  • The Boilermakers have a 97.1% chance to claim victory in this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability.
  • The Golden Gophers sit with a 6.7% implied probability to win.

Key Spread Facts

  • Purdue has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Minnesota is 3-6-0 ATS this season.
  • Purdue has been favored by 20.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Key Total Facts

  • In six games this year, the Boilermakers and their opponent have combined to score more than 142.5 points.
  • There have been four Golden Gophers games this season with more than 142.5 points scored.
  • The over/under for this game is 142.5 points, 16.1 fewer than the scoring average of the two teams combined.

Key Moneyline Facts

  • Purdue has compiled a 6-1 record in games when it was listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).
  • This season, Minnesota has been the underdog four times and won one of those games.
  • Purdue has played as a moneyline favorite of -3333 or shorter twice this season, and won both.
  • Minnesota has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1400.

Purdue vs. Minnesota: Recent Results

Boilermakers vs Golden Gophers Recent Games
DateFavoriteSpreadTotalFavorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineResult
1/2/2025Boilermakers-5.5136.5-235+19081-61 PUR
 

Purdue vs. Minnesota: 2025-26 Stats Comparison

 PurdueMinnesota
Points Scored Per Game (Rank)85.2 (64)73.4 (273)
Points Allowed (Rank)69.1 (92)67.9 (72)
Rebounds (Rank)12.6 (18)10.1 (151)
3pt Made (Rank)9.8 (63)6.7 (283)
Assists (Rank)20.2 (9)16.4 (79)
Turnovers (Rank)9.8 (45)11.9 (196)
 

Purdue 2025-26 Key Players

Boilermakers Leaders
NameGPPTSREBASSTSTLBLK3PM
Fletcher Loyer914.42.11.70.803
Trey Kaufman-Renn713.910.72.70.70.10.1
Braden Smith913.13.78.71.30.11.9
Oscar Cluff911.18.91.90.20.90
Daniel Jacobsen99.44.70.60.22.20.2

Minnesota 2025-26 Key Players

Golden Gophers Leaders
NameGPPTSREBASSTSTLBLK3PM
Cade Tyson921.84.71.90.701.8
Jaylen Crocker-Johnson912.28.91.20.31.31.1
Langston Reynolds910.64.22.90.600.1
Isaac Asuma99.934.31.30.81.4
Bobby Durkin96.82.71.40.401.7

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

 

