College Basketball
Oklahoma Beats No. 15 Vanderbilt 92-91 To Snap Nine-Game Losing Streak
Published Feb. 7, 2026 6:51 p.m. ET
Xzayvier Brown scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and Oklahoma held off No. 15 Vanderbilt on Saturday, 92-91, to end a nine-game losing streak.
Nijel Pack added 17 points for the Sooners (12-12, 2-9 SEC), who had a 21-point lead with 12:03 left. Oklahoma shot 53.4% from the field.
Nickel hit a 3-pointer with 1 1/2 minutes left to cut Oklahoma's lead to 10. AK Okereke had a 4-point play to make it a two-possession game with 49 seconds remaining.
Tyler Tanner led Vanderbilt (19-4, 6-4) with 37 points. Tyler Nickel added 18.
Next, Oklahoma hosts Georgia on Saturday, and Vanderbilt is at Auburn on Tuesday night.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
