Ohio State storms back from 16-point deficit to beat No. 11 Purdue 73-70
Micah Parrish scored 17 of his career-high 22 points in the second half, helping Ohio State rally from a 16-point first-half deficit and fueling a 15-0 run in the closing minutes that led to a 73-70 win over No. 11 Purdue on Tuesday night.
Parrish was 8-of-10 from the field and made a career-best six 3-pointers, including 11 points and three 3s during the decisive run. Devin Royal added 16 points for Ohio State (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten), which snapped a three-game skid.
Purdue (15-5, 7-2) entered on a seven-game winning streak and led 59-53 with 7:25 to play. But Ohio State stormed back by making 8 of 12 3s in the second half.
Trey Kaufman-Renn tied his career high with 26 points to lead the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer added 15 points while Braden Smith was just 3 of 14 from the field and scored 12.
Kaufman-Renn scored eight straight to get Purdue within 68-67 with 1:01 left, but the Boilermakers never retook the lead.
Ohio State forward Colin White injured his left ankle and spent the second half in a walking boot, and guard John Mobley Jr. missed some time after a hard landing when he was fouled.
Takeaways
Ohio State: Despite losing five of their last six games and their early struggles Tuesday, which included a scoring drought of nearly four-and-a-half minutes, the Buckeyes battled back.
Purdue: The Boilermakers lost a big lead, had trouble rebounding and shot 3s poorly.
Key moment
Parrish's scoring flurry gave the Buckeyes the lead — and the confidence they needed to close it out.
Key stats
Ohio State shot 53.3% from the field and 47.8% on 3s.
Up next
Ohio State hosts Iowa on Monday. Purdue hosts No. 21 Michigan on Friday.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
