No Hugs, No Kisses: Tom Izzo Isn’t Softening — and Neither Is Michigan State
No Hugs, No Kisses: Tom Izzo Isn’t Softening — and Neither Is Michigan State

Updated Nov. 14, 2025 1:10 a.m. ET

No matter who comes through his program, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo isn’t about to change his approach.

Three games into the 2025-26 season, the Spartans have a new look — as most teams do in today’s transfer-heavy era — with additions like transfer guards Trey Fort (Samford) and Divine Ugochukwu (Miami), as well as a pair of freshmen in guard Jordan Scott and forward Cam Ward. Still, Izzo is treating them the same way he has every player who has passed through East Lansing.

"What do you want me to do: hug and kiss them?" Izzo quipped when asked if this group could handle his demanding style of coaching following the Spartans’ 79-60 win over San Jose State on Thursday. "No, that’s not my style."

Izzo's style of coaching has certainly proven to be successful over the years. The Hall of Fame coach has won 740 games at Michigan State, reaching eight Final Fours and leading the program to 27 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances — the longest streak ever by a coach at one school.

He’s looking to extend that run this season with a team that has opened 3-0, including a win over then-No. 14 Arkansas.

"We got guys that want to get better every day," Izzo added in his postgame press conference. "Wanting to and doing so are two different things."

Despite the program’s consistency, Izzo has been vocal about wanting more as he chases another national championship. He’s quick to push back on early praise, making that clear again on Thursday.

"I get sick of people acting like we've accomplished something because we won a game against a good team," Izzo said. "Big deal." 

One player feeding off Izzo’s fire is junior forward Coen Carr, who has been piling up highlight dunks early this season. On Thursday, he brought the house down with this reverse slam late in the second half.

Carr’s play underscored Michigan State's disciplined approach that still leaves room for big, momentum-shifting moments. When the Spartans stay committed to Izzo’s expectations, those moments usually follow.

