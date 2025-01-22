College Basketball
No. 20 St. John's rallies past Xavier 79-71 in OT, moves into 1st place in Big East
College Basketball

No. 20 St. John's rallies past Xavier 79-71 in OT, moves into 1st place in Big East

Published Jan. 22, 2025 10:26 p.m. ET

Zuby Ejiofor scored six of his 16 points in overtime and No. 20 St. John's erased a 16-point deficit in the second half to rally past Xavier 79-71 on Wednesday night.

Kadary Richmond had a season-high 19 points for the Red Storm (17-3, 8-1 Big East). They have won six straight and 12 of 13 in their second season under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.

Returning to the AP Top 25 this week with its highest ranking in a decade, St. John's moved back into first place in the conference standings, a half-game ahead of No. 10 Marquette.

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ Luis Jr. scored all 16 of his points after halftime, and Simeon Wilcher also finished with 16 for the Red Storm. Richmond added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals before a boisterous crowd of 14,545 at Madison Square Garden.

Ryan Conwell had 21 points for the Musketeers (12-8, 4-5), who had won three in a row. Dailyn Swain scored 16 before being helped off the court with an apparent leg injury late in the second half.

St. John's point guard Deivon Smith sat out for the second time in three games with an ailing right shoulder he injured during a Jan. 11 victory over Villanova.

Xavier Musketeers vs. No. 20 St. John's Red Storm Highlights | FOX College Hoops

Xavier Musketeers vs. No. 20 St. John's Red Storm Highlights | FOX College Hoops

Takeaways

Xavier: After a slow start to conference play, the Musketeers are beginning to show why they were picked third in the league's preseason coaches' poll. The schedule gets much easier down the stretch, too.

St. John's: Looking for its first Big East regular-season title since 1992 under coach Lou Carnesecca. The program is off to its best start since opening 20-2 in 1985-86, and the Red Storm are 8-1 in Big East play for the first time since 1999.

Key moment

Richmond's driving layup with 1:03 left in regulation sent the game to overtime tied at 65, and St. John's scored the first eight points of the extra period — six by Ejiofor.

Key stat

St. John's went 1-for-12 from 3-point range and still improved to 13-0 at home.

Up next

Xavier: Another tough challenge Saturday night at home against No. 19 UConn, the two-time defending national champion.

St. John's: At old rival Georgetown next Tuesday night. St. John's rallied from 15 down to beat the Hoyas 63-58 at MSG on Jan. 14.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Alabama, Purdue make big jump; Indiana on bubble

2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Alabama, Purdue make big jump; Indiana on bubble

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff BracketDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes