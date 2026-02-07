No. 11 Kansas Beats Utah, 71-59, With Top-Ranked Arizona Looming Monday
Flory Bidunga had 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks and No. 11 Kansas beat Utah on Saturday, 71-59, to take a seven-game winning streak into its Monday night home showdown with top-ranked Arizona.
Trey White added 16 points for Kansas (18-5, 8-2 Big 12). Darryn Peterson had 14, and Melvin Council Jr. had 11.
Flory Bidunga finishes strong dunk off out of bounds play, extending Kansas's lead over Utah
The Jayhawks led 38-31 at halftime and didn't take a double-digit lead until Council hit a short jumper midway through the second half. That was part of a 10-0 run, capped by a thunderous dunk by Peterson that made it 60-44.
Keanu Dawes led Utah (9-14, 1-9) with 20 points. Terrence Brown added 16, and Don McHenry had 12. The Utes have lost five straight.
Next, Kansas hosts No. 1 Arizona on Monday night, and Utah hosts No. 8 Houston on Tuesday night.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
College Basketball Games of the Week: Huge Ranked Matchups, Rivalries Reignited
Last Night in College Basketball: Upset After Upset, Feat. Michigan State, Twice
Meet Alex Karaban: 5 Things To Know About the UConn Forward
-
Last Night in College Basketball: Surging Minnesota Takes Down No. 10 Iowa
2025-26 College Baksetball Odds: Back UConn Huskies Over St. John's Red Storm
2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Kansas Looking Strong, Nebraska Drops
-
Men's College Hoops Spotlight: Sizing Up the 5-Team Big Ten Title Race
Men's College Basketball Top 10, Bubble Team NET Rankings: Duke Passes Arizona
Get To Know a College Basketball Mid-Major: America East
-
College Basketball Games of the Week: Huge Ranked Matchups, Rivalries Reignited
Last Night in College Basketball: Upset After Upset, Feat. Michigan State, Twice
Meet Alex Karaban: 5 Things To Know About the UConn Forward
-
Last Night in College Basketball: Surging Minnesota Takes Down No. 10 Iowa
2025-26 College Baksetball Odds: Back UConn Huskies Over St. John's Red Storm
2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Kansas Looking Strong, Nebraska Drops
-
Men's College Hoops Spotlight: Sizing Up the 5-Team Big Ten Title Race
Men's College Basketball Top 10, Bubble Team NET Rankings: Duke Passes Arizona
Get To Know a College Basketball Mid-Major: America East