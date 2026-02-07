No. 11 Kansas Beats Utah, 71-59, With Top-Ranked Arizona Looming Monday

Flory Bidunga had 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks and No. 11 Kansas beat Utah on Saturday, 71-59, to take a seven-game winning streak into its Monday night home showdown with top-ranked Arizona.

Trey White added 16 points for Kansas (18-5, 8-2 Big 12). Darryn Peterson had 14, and Melvin Council Jr. had 11.

Flory Bidunga finishes strong dunk off out of bounds play, extending Kansas's lead over Utah

The Jayhawks led 38-31 at halftime and didn't take a double-digit lead until Council hit a short jumper midway through the second half. That was part of a 10-0 run, capped by a thunderous dunk by Peterson that made it 60-44.

Keanu Dawes led Utah (9-14, 1-9) with 20 points. Terrence Brown added 16, and Don McHenry had 12. The Utes have lost five straight.

Next, Kansas hosts No. 1 Arizona on Monday night, and Utah hosts No. 8 Houston on Tuesday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.