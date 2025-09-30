Women's College Basketball
NCAA Moves 2028 Women's Final Four to Lucas Oil Stadium to Increase Capacity
Published Sep. 30, 2025 2:53 p.m. ET

The NCAA has decided to hold the 2028 Women’s Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis instead of the arena where the Pacers and Fever play their games.

The change announced Tuesday by the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee means the event will gain approximately 13,000 seats. The plan is to play at around half of the capacity of the cavernous Colts stadium, which holds 70,000 people for football games.

"Moving the 2028 Women’s Final Four to Lucas Oil Stadium will allow for more access for our fans, and it represents the continued growth of the sport," Milwaukee athletic director and committee chair Amanda Braun said. "With the interest we have seen, holding the Women’s Final Four in a larger venue in Indianapolis is a natural next step."

The committee also voted to keep the preliminary round format of schools hosting first- and second-round games before two regional sites for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8. The NCAA said 85% of athletic directors, coaches and conference officials surveyed on the topic preferred to keep that setup of 16 nonpredetermined campus sites for the opening rounds.

"We reviewed alternatives to the First Four, first- and second-round format and the regional format, and the data supports keeping our current model," Braun said. "This will continue to be a point of discussion for the committee as we look to serve tournament participants and fans in the best possible way."

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

