Missed free throw, made three-point play yields Kentucky-Arkansas bad beat

The sixth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats pulled away for a 63-57 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC men's college basketball game on Saturday night.

But the final margin wasn't enough for Wildcats bettors who laid the 6.5 points.

Here's what happened.

Arkansas trailed 53-52 with three minutes to go, but Kentucky pushed the lead to 63-54 with less than 10 seconds remaining.

Reed Sheppard of the Wildcats missed the front end of a one-and-one with eight seconds to go.

Arkansas' Makhi Mitchell made a three-point play with one second to go to make it 63-57.

The Razorbacks tried to foul on the inbounds pass, but no call was made as the Wildcats failed to cover the 6.5-point spread by the thinnest of margins.

