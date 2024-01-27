College Basketball
Missed free throw, made three-point play yields Kentucky-Arkansas bad beat
College Basketball

Missed free throw, made three-point play yields Kentucky-Arkansas bad beat

Updated Jan. 27, 2024 11:29 p.m. ET

The sixth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats pulled away for a 63-57 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC men's college basketball game on Saturday night.

But the final margin wasn't enough for Wildcats bettors who laid the 6.5 points.

RELATED: Late 3-pointer yields bad beat

Here's what happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas trailed 53-52 with three minutes to go, but Kentucky pushed the lead to 63-54 with less than 10 seconds remaining.

Reed Sheppard of the Wildcats missed the front end of a one-and-one with eight seconds to go.

Arkansas' Makhi Mitchell made a three-point play with one second to go to make it 63-57.

The Razorbacks tried to foul on the inbounds pass, but no call was made as the Wildcats failed to cover the 6.5-point spread by the thinnest of margins.

Did you play the Kentucky-Arkansas game? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in college basketball and other sports.

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ed Cooley's return to Providence sets up unprecedented event in Big East history

Ed Cooley's return to Providence sets up unprecedented event in Big East history

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes