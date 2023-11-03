College Basketball Michigan's Jace Howard to miss 4-6 weeks with stress fracture Published Nov. 3, 2023 11:48 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard announced Friday that his son, 6-foot-8 wing Jace Howard, will miss the next four to six weeks due to a stress fracture in his right knee and tibia.

Howard, who is in his fourth year with the Wolverines program, played in 30 games last year but only averaged 7.8 minutes per game. He was expected to take on an increased role this year for a Michigan team that carries questions entering the season and was picked 11th in the Big Ten.

"This is unfortunate for Jace as he is a vital member of this program," Juwan Howard said. "We know over the next four to six weeks he will be diligent and work as hard as he can to get healthy."

"You never want to get injured, especially at the beginning of a season," Jace Howard said. "It hasn't been easy not being with my brothers on the floor, however, I am going to continue to be a voice and make an impact."

Michigan opens the season hosting UNC Asheville on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

