Who Is Yaxel Lendeborg? Michigan Star Forward Leading 'Best Team Ever Assembled'

It's quite clear there is nothing timid about Michigan, as the 2026 men's NCAA Tournament is upon us.

Not the way head coach Dusty May attacked the transfer portal to construct one of the strongest rosters in the sport. Not the way his players began referring to themselves as "the best team ever assembled" during interviews. And certainly not the way the Wolverines have blasted one opponent after another to post an average scoring margin of plus-17 points per game en route to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

So it was no surprise earlier this week when star forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who earned Big Ten Player of the Year honors, laid out the loftiest of goals for 31-3 Michigan in the coming weeks.

"We want to say, ‘Natty or bust,’ honestly," Lendeborg told me during an interview that also promoted his brand partnership with TurboTax. "We still think that we’re the best team in college basketball. We let three [games] slip away now. We still won’t let that define us, regardless of what’s going on. We know that in order to win a championship, we can’t slip up again. So we’re going to play our hearts out, we’re going to play as hard as we have to and just continue to try to dominate."

For Michigan, that journey begins Thursday against No. 16 Howard in Buffalo. The Wolverines are now chasing just the second national championship in school history, with Lendeborg leading the way.

Here's our conversation, which has been condensed and edited for clarity.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

How would you describe the Selection Sunday experience and seeing your name pop up?

Lendeborg: It was fun. Being able to have another game after losing the [Big Ten Tournament] championship [to Purdue], it definitely adds a brighter side to such a gloomy day or such a gloomy finish. But still, we’re super excited to be able to continue to play for Michigan and continue to keep our hopes of a national championship alive.

How much pride do you take in earning a 1-seed based on how well the team has played all season?

Lendeborg: We take a lot of pride in that, you know? We work really hard. We tried to make this season as historic as possible. Obviously, we failed in that [against Purdue on Sunday] in terms of adding another hit to the legacy, but we’re still super happy, super excited for what’s coming ahead.

How can you bounce back from the loss to Purdue?

Lendeborg: We’ve just got to learn. We’re all going to be watching film and figuring out what went wrong and what they were doing to exploit our defense the way they did. And then once we figure that out, we’re just going to play more aggressive, you know? Dictate the tempo in the rest of these games and then continue to out-tough every team that we [face].

[NCAA TOURNAMENT: Expert Men's Bracket Picks and Analysis]

When Michigan lost games during the regular season, the team responded well each time. What is it about this group that allows you to be resilient and not let one loss turn into two or three or four?

Lendeborg: I would say it’s just because of how many assets we have. It makes it a lot easier for us to lean on each other. Those first two games [that we lost], I wasn’t having the best games that I wanted, but those guys really harped on me and were just talking to me about how they have my back regardless. And we just give each other confidence to continue to drive, continue to do more. Every other game we played, our defense always travels, you know? Regardless of how our offense is going, our defense is going to make up for that. And then eventually, it’s just going to start clicking.

Was there a moment when you looked around the gym in Ann Arbor and realized this team could be special?

Lendeborg: When I first got there, I was already like, "Yeah, this team is really good." But then when it really clicked, I would probably say it was in [the Players Era Championship] in Las Vegas. Everything really changed for us there. We had a different goal to play for, rather than just being the best team Michigan ever had. Seeing how hard we played for each other and how much we all sacrificed to get those wins for each other was really inspiring. I was super, super happy. And it made me feel really grateful that I was able to play for this team.

One of the talking points surrounding Michigan this season has been the frontcourt and the tremendous size this team has. How would you describe the process of jelling with power forward Morez Johnson Jr. and center Aday Mara to become as in-sync as you are right now?

Lendeborg: Honestly, jelling with them was super easy. Morez is super, super professional. A super tough kid that is all about business. Aday is more like the goofy kind, but he still wants to win at all costs. So we all had an even balance, pretty much. Me and Aday are kind of the same, goofy but still want to win. Morez is all about winning. So it was great.

And then on the court, we all have different things that we bring. Aday is pretty much a post mismatch for whoever is guarding him, blocks all the shots that come his way. Morez is a dog on the rebounds. If you hit him on the short roll, it’s pretty much going to be a dunk every time. And then me, I try to even out both of their talents and just try to give them space. We all have our different things that we bring to the team, and it’s been fun.

[MEN'S TOURNEY: 1 Thing To Know About Every Men's Team]

There have been interviews this season where you’ve talked about feeling like it’s important to take over offensively with scoring. How do you pick those moments? What do they feel like?

Lendeborg: It’s like an instant feeling of anger, I guess you could say. Throughout the whole game, I am pretty even-keeled. I’ll use [the last Purdue game] as an example. We were down by 10 with about 10 or 12 minutes left, and now it’s starting to feel like all the wind is getting taken out of us. I was just like, "I’ve got to try to make something happen." I get one layup to go, OK, now let me get another one, boom. Now it’s starting to feel a lot more energetic, I’m starting to feel a lot more hot. And then it’s like, "All right, let me pick it up on the defensive end." And energy travels, you know? You make one or two plays, and the rest of the team is getting excited, the bench gets into it a little bit more, and it just starts working out for you.

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

With the versatility that you have defensively, it’s been interesting to watch you defend point guards that are a lot smaller at times. What are you focusing on during those matchups?

Lendeborg: I found joy in kind of full-court pressing guards this year. This is my first time ever doing it. The reasoning behind it is because when I was going through all the NBA stuff [last summer], the scouts and execs, they wanted to see me be a more versatile defender. So I just took that personally. There’s been times this year when I took matchups a little too personal, and I kind of was disregarding our switches and stuff like that. But I find it super fun. I like harassing guards. I get a little bit of a joy out of it when they start trying to purposefully get me off of them.

During Michigan broadcasts, fans can often hear announcers say that because of the versatility you and Morez Johnson Jr. have, the team can switch defensively at four positions — if not all five. Can you explain how valuable it is to have defenders capable of guarding multiple positions?

Lendeborg: It’s super valuable. It makes it a lot easier on the guy guarding the ball. They don’t have to worry about getting over the screen. It pretty much bogs down a lot of the offensive plays that they’re running in the moment. It does make life a lot easier. And then if we do have a switch and there’s sort of a mismatch, it’s not like our big man is up at the 3-point line. He’s going to be down low to protect you. So we’ve been thriving off of that, especially with Aday down there getting blocks. It’s been working out very well for us.

[NCAA ODDS: Latest Men's March Madness Odds, Favorites]

When Michigan's defense has been at its absolute best, what is clicking?

Lendeborg: I would say [defending] our gaps, our aggressiveness in that manner. We always try to guard the ball as aggressively as possible. But then when there’s a drive [by the opponent] and they think they have it, as soon as you take one dribble you see somebody else rushing at you. I wouldn’t say that puts fears in your mind, but you start to second guess whether you should go that way or not. So whenever that really gets clicking [for us], it’s like, where are you gonna go? And then teams start forcing up bad shots after that. Then we go on our run.

In terms of preparing for the NCAA Tournament, how has Michigan weathered the season-ending injury to guard L.J. Cason? How have you seen teammates step forward into roles that were bigger than what they might have had before?

Lendeborg: Trey [McKenney] has been doing a good job stepping up lately. Pretty much trying to provide instant offense for us, because that’s what L.J. was for the team. So Trey has been getting a lot more comfortable just getting in his bag and creating his shot for the team. I would say it was kind of a big adjustment because now we’re trying to figure out do I need to be the backup ball handler whenever EC [Elliott Cadeau] is getting pressure? Do I need to do something to relieve the pressure a little bit more? We’re still kind of experimenting with who will kind of be that backup point guard, you know?

There’s been games where it’s me, Roddy [Gayle] or Trey — but it’s just like, we’ve gotta figure out who the designated one will be. We still have to learn the plays and figure out what’s going to work with me at the "1" and Trey at the "1." So I would say that’s the biggest adjustment is just figuring out when EC can take a break and what lineup can be on the court.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

You’ll have to win six games in a row to cut down the nets in Indianapolis. What are the keys to maintaining the consistency needed to climb that mountain?

Lendeborg: Making sure our defense travels, man. That’s the key to all of our success, you know? There’s been games where we let our offense dictate how we play defense, and those pretty much have been all the games that we’ve lost. Duke, they did a good job defending us. We were missing shots we shouldn’t miss. Now we start feeling a little lazy, a little bit sorry for ourselves and don’t play as aggressively on defense. But as long as we bring that [defense], we should be able to beat anybody.

From what you’ve observed this season, what makes Dusty May capable of flipping the program as quickly as he has — and to the level that you guys are now performing?

Lendeborg: I would say just the people that he brings on board. It’s like a different level of kumbaya that he has, you know? As soon as you get there, you feel the love, you feel the passion that he has for you. And he’s a big basketball head, man. He’s watching basketball on all levels to figure out what schemes, what plays he can run to get somebody open. And then, just the way he articulates everything works out well. He gives you confidence and ultimate belief in his team. That’s what really drives all of us. No one is going to feel sorry for each other because we know we played as hard as we could for him. And he’s not going to feel sorry for us because we didn’t do what we have to do. The only thing he cares about is effort, and that’s the only thing he really tries to harp on us.

Whether it’s a big thing or a small thing, what would you say is one ingredient in the secret sauce that has made Michigan so good this season?

Lendeborg: That’s a good one. I’m gonna bring it back to two [things]. One, everybody talks about the unselfishness thing. That’s pretty much the biggest thing, you know? We always play for each other. The roles that we all have, everybody buys into those roles. We’ve had players that were the No. 1 option in high school, No. 1 option at their other school, and we’ve all taken a lesser role for the team. I would say Will [Tschetter] and Nimari [Burnett], Roddy, L.J. and those guys, they were all here. They sacrificed their points for the team.

And then secondly, I would just say Elliott’s control of the game. Whether he’s having a bad game or not, just his gravity really helps all of us out. Him coming off a ball screen, you’re really worried about him not just as a passer but as a scorer. There’s been games where he’s leading us as a scorer, too. So however he can handle the game is really what sets us apart.

In Who Is?, we'll help you get to know breakout stars, newcomers and more with this Q&A series.