College Basketball Tom Izzo sends 'inspirational' message with custom shoes signed by cancer patients Published Jan. 29, 2025 5:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans played for something bigger than themselves in Tuesday's 73-51 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Spartans had an extra bit of pride as they took to the floor, inspired by head coach Tom Izzo's special edition Coaches vs. Cancer shoes that were worn in honor of those who are and have fought against the diease.

According to Michigan State, Izzo's Nikes "were signed by, and in honor of, cancer patients at UM Health Sparrow."

ADVERTISEMENT

The MSU basketball social media account posted a quote from the 69-year-old coach on Wednesday morning, in which he spoke about being a part of the cause. The longtime coach also revealed how he used his involvement with Coaches vs. Cancer when talking to his players ahead of the game.

"Being this week with Coaches vs. Cancer and I wore these shoes because they gave them to me for people that are fighting cancer at Sparrow (Hospital), and they all signed them and one of the more inspirational things I get to do is tell my team that they're fighting to win a game and there's people fighting for their lives. So let's keep that in perspective a little bit, and I really appreciate the way we've handled that as an athletic department here."

According to the National Association of Basketball Coaches website, the Coaches vs. Cancer program is a nationwide collaboration with the American Cancer Society.

"This initiative leverages the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of coaches nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs. Since 1993, coaches have raised over $179 million for the American Cancer Society."

Izzo, currently the longest-tenured coach in the Big Ten, is two wins shy of breaking the conference's wins record. The victory over Minnesota was the Spartans' 13th in a row, the first time they've gone undefeated in December and January in Izzo's 30-season tenure.

Next, Michigan State will face USC on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share