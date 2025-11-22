Michigan State HC Tom Izzo: Jeremy Fears Jr. 'As Good As Any Guard I've Had'

Jeremy Fears Jr. is off to a spectacular start for the Michigan State Spartans on both ends of the floor, and it shows in the box score.

Over Michigan State's last two games, Fears has totaled 26 points, 24 assists and five steals, and the redshirt sophomore guard has caught head coach Tom Izzo's attention.

"I'm never satisfied. I think his defense can be a little better because I think he's an absolute dog defensively, meaning he'll dog you. Not a dog in a bad way. He can get after you. He's a pitbull in that when he wants to be," Izzo said about Fears after Michigan State's win over Detroit Mercy on Friday night. "Now we're getting him a little rest, 28-29 minutes [per game] is probably perfect if we can do that because he's got to push the ball, he's got to defend the ball, and he's got to come off those ball screens, which can wear you down a little bit."

The Hall of Fame head coach made clear that Fears' impact goes well beyond effort and energy.

"I always want more out of Jeremy because that's me, but those numbers are about as good as any guard I've had here in a while," Izzo said. "And his total numbers, they weren't against all cream puffs; they were against good teams."

Through the Spartans' first five games, Fears is averaging 11.8 points, a Big Ten-high 10.4 assists, four rebounds and 2.2 steals in 31.8 minutes per contest, while shooting 43.6/41.7/90.9. He has logged at least nine assists in each of those games.

Last season, Fears started 36 games, averaging 5.4 assists in 23.7 minutes per contest. His 2023-24 campaign was cut short after 12 games due to being shot in the leg.

Michigan State is ranked No. 17 in the country this season, with ranked wins over Arkansas (69-66) and Kentucky (83-66) under its belt. Fears and the Spartans are back in action on Tuesday against East Carolina (1 p.m. ET on FS2 and the FOX Sports app).

