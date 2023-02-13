College Basketball
Michigan State cancels sporting events in wake of campus shooting
20 mins ago

Michigan State University canceled all on-campus activities for 48 hours Monday night in response to a shooting on the school's campus. That includes the Spartans' home men's basketball game against Minnesota scheduled for Wednesday.

Police have confirmed three fatalities in the shooting, with five other victims having been transported to the hospital.

Police announced at 12:28 a.m. ET that the suspect had died, apparently after shooting himself off campus. The announcement came early Tuesday, four hours after shootings were reported, first at Berkey Hall and then nearby at the MSU Union, a popular hub to eat or study.

Michigan State lifted a shelter-in-place order that had been in place for students since around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

"This truly has been a nightmare we’re living tonight," said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department.

Hundreds of officers had scoured the East Lansing campus, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, for the suspect, whom police described as a short Black man with red shoes, a jean jacket and ball cap.

Rozman said it was too early to know a motive and whether the man had some type of affiliation with the university. His name was not immediately released.

"There’s a lot that we don’t know at this point," Rozman said.

Two people were killed at Berkey and another was killed at the MSU Union, he said.

Sparrow Hospital spokesperson John Foren said he had no information on the conditions of five injured people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

