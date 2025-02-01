Kansas State ends No. 3 Iowa State's 29-game home winning streak with 80-61 upset
Dug McDaniel scored 20 points to lead five Kansas State players in double figures as the Wildcats upset No. 3 Iowa State 80-61 on Saturday.
With this win, the Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big 12) ended a 15-game road losing streak — 12 of which occurred within the Big 12. Kansas State has now won its last three overall games, also beating then-No. 23 West Virginia and Oklahoma State.
Coleman Hawkins added 17 points and Brendan Hausen had 15 for the Wildcats.
The Cyclones (17-4, 7-3) saw their 29-game home winning streak end, which had been the second-longest active streak in the country.
Tamin Lipsey tied a season-high with 20 points for the Cyclones with Curtis Jones adding 14 and Joshua Jefferson with 13.
Takeaways
Kansas State: The Wildcats took down their first top-five team on the road since 2017 when Kansas State beat then-No. 2 Baylor 56-54 at the Ferrell Center on Feb. 2.
Iowa State: The Cyclones tied a season-high with 18 turnovers, as they've gone back-to-back games with this amount of turnovers. Both games were losses.
Key moment
The Cyclones tried to claw their way back into the game with a 13-0 run late in the second half, but a 3-pointer from Hausen extinguished any hope left for Iowa State.
Key stat
The Wildcats tied a season-high of 22 fouls committed but still found a way to upset a top-three team on the road.
Up next
Iowa State hosts TCU next Saturday. Kansas State visits Arizona State Tuesday night.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
