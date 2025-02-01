College Basketball
Kansas State ends No. 3 Iowa State's 29-game home winning streak with 80-61 upset
College Basketball

Kansas State ends No. 3 Iowa State's 29-game home winning streak with 80-61 upset

Published Feb. 1, 2025 4:56 p.m. ET

Dug McDaniel scored 20 points to lead five Kansas State players in double figures as the Wildcats upset No. 3 Iowa State 80-61 on Saturday.

With this win, the Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big 12) ended a 15-game road losing streak — 12 of which occurred within the Big 12. Kansas State has now won its last three overall games, also beating then-No. 23 West Virginia and Oklahoma State.

Coleman Hawkins added 17 points and Brendan Hausen had 15 for the Wildcats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cyclones (17-4, 7-3) saw their 29-game home winning streak end, which had been the second-longest active streak in the country.

Tamin Lipsey tied a season-high with 20 points for the Cyclones with Curtis Jones adding 14 and Joshua Jefferson with 13.

Takeaways

Kansas State: The Wildcats took down their first top-five team on the road since 2017 when Kansas State beat then-No. 2 Baylor 56-54 at the Ferrell Center on Feb. 2.

Iowa State: The Cyclones tied a season-high with 18 turnovers, as they've gone back-to-back games with this amount of turnovers. Both games were losses.

Key moment

The Cyclones tried to claw their way back into the game with a 13-0 run late in the second half, but a 3-pointer from Hausen extinguished any hope left for Iowa State.

Key stat

The Wildcats tied a season-high of 22 fouls committed but still found a way to upset a top-three team on the road.

Up next

Iowa State hosts TCU next Saturday. Kansas State visits Arizona State Tuesday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Big East basketball reset: What's wrong with UConn? Key to success for Marquette?

Big East basketball reset: What's wrong with UConn? Key to success for Marquette?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes