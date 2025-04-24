College Basketball USC commit Alijah Arenas, son of Gilbert Arenas, in coma following car crash Updated Apr. 24, 2025 3:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

USC commit and five-star men's college basketball prospect Alijah Arenas has reportedly been placed in a medically induced coma after being involved in a serious car accident on Thursday, according to ESPN.

He's the 18-year-old son of ex-NBA guard Gilbert Arenas, a three-time All-Star.

Arenas crashed his Tesla Cybertruck, according to a TMZ report, which was reportedly in flames when emergency responders arrived on the scene around 4:55 a.m. early Thursday morning. The report did not indicate where specifically the accident occurred.

Arenas is one of the most sought-after recruits in this year's recruiting class, having received numerous other powerhouse programs like Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky and Louisville before committing to USC on Jan. 30, per Sports Illustrated. He was originally slated to graduate in 2026 before reclassifying.

An Oakland, California native, Arenas attended Chatsworth High School in the Los Angeles region. He averaged roughly 31.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his high school career and was the No. 7 prospect in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports.

This is a developing story.

