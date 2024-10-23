College Basketball Georgetown's Ed Cooley shuts down rumors about Virginia job: 'I'm where I need to be' Updated Oct. 23, 2024 3:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Following Tony Bennett's decision to step down from his head coaching position at Virginia, rumors began to swirl about where the Cavaliers would turn next for the program's coaching vacancy. One popular name that jumped to the top of the rumor mill was Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley, who is set to enter his second season as the Hoyas' coach after spending the previous 12 years at Providence.

Several media outlets reported that Cooley was the front-runner to replace Bennett and that the two parties were in advanced talks surrounding the role. However, Cooley set the record straight on Wednesday, putting an end to those rumors in an exclusive interview with FOX Sports, saying there is "zero truth" to that rumor and that he fully intends to remain the head coach at Georgetown.

Georgetown coach Ed Cooley denies Virginia rumors: 'Zero truth to that'

"I'm where I need to be. I'm where I want to be," Cooley told FOX Sports. "I will tell you this: This will be the last college job I have."

Cooley made it clear that being the head coach at Georgetown is a dream job and that any rumors surrounding him leaving for another opening should not be taken seriously.

"That is all false news, and it's unfortunate that people jeopardize livelihoods … jeopardize people," Cooley said. "Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream will protect them. They can dream big somewhere else, but don't dream on my dream.

"I'm living my dream," Cooley added, "and that's as a Georgetown Hoya."

Cooley and the Hoyas struggled in his first season as the program's head coach, which was widely expected to be a rebuilding year for the program. Georgetown finished the season 9-23 overall and 2-18 in Big East play, including losing 17 of their final 18 games.

Heading into the 2024-25 campaign, Cooley will be challenged with replacing four of the program's five starters from last year. The Hoyas will welcome back leading scorer Jayden Epps, who averaged 18.5 points and 4.5 assists per game last season while shooting 39% from the floor and 32% from 3-point range.

Cooley is also set to bring in a loaded freshman class, highlighted by a trio of top-75 prospects, per 247Sports.com recruiting rankings. Thomas Sorber, a 6-foot-10 big man from Philadelphia, is the top-ranked recruit in the class at No. 45 nationally, followed by Julius Halaifonua (No. 59) and Kayvaun Mulready (No. 67).

Cooley's hope is that Epps, a preseason All-Big East third-team selection, can learn to gel with his talented group of freshmen and transfers — led by Harvard transfer Mailk Mack — and guide his Hoyas to a successful season in his second year in the nation's capital.

"My goal is to make Georgetown basketball powerful again and inspire other people," Cooley said.

Georgetown will open the season on Nov. 6 against Lehigh.

