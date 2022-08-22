College Basketball Ex-Gator returning to hoops nearly two years after collapse 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By John Fanta

FOX Sports College Basketball Writer

The big news in college basketball over the weekend came Saturday, when former Florida star Keyontae Johnson announced that he is transferring to Kansas State, the next step in a basketball journey that stands in a class of its own.

The mere fact that Johnson has been medically cleared to step back on the hardwood and play in the upcoming season is an accomplishment, because on Dec. 12, 2020, his life changed.

On that day, Johnson collapsed on the court during the Gators’ game against Florida State. He was taken out of the arena on a stretcher and straight to the hospital, where he was placed in a medically induced coma due to heart inflammation. It was a sharp and staggering contrast, as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year entering the 2020-21 campaign suddenly saw his life flash before his eyes.

That led to a road to recovery for Johnson, who was not cleared to return to basketball activities for the 2021-22 season. But the light at the end of the tunnel will come in Manhattan, Kansas, with the 6-foot-5 guard announcing his decision to play for first-year head coach Jerome Tang. He picked the Wildcats over Nebraska, Memphis and Western Kentucky.

The choice to head to the Little Apple is interesting in a variety of ways. For starters, Johnson is the seventh transfer — and ninth player overall — to sign with the Wildcats since Tang, a former assistant at Baylor under Scott Drew, got the job at Kansas State.

There is positive momentum with the Wildcats program, and while the coming season could feature some challenges, quality talent is committing to the program. At the moment, Tang has the eighth-best recruiting class for 2023, led by four-star commits Dai Dai Ames and RJ Jones.

Johnson’s career path is similar to something Tang dealt with during his time at Baylor. Former Bears star Jared Butler, currently with the Utah Jazz, suffered from a heart condition in college. He went through a process with it and was the 2021 Final Four Most Outstanding Player on a national title team.

It’s difficult to say exactly what Johnson will give Kansas State in his final year of college eligibility, but the Wildcats are getting someone who was performing at a really high level two years ago. Johnson was an All-SEC First Team selection in 2019-20, posting 14.0 points and 7.1 boards per game as a sophomore while shooting 54% from the floor.

His ability to attack the rim and get past defenders was impressive, and the rebounding talent he possessed at his size led him to scoring even more. If he can be even a portion of what he was a couple of years ago, he will only help the Wildcats.

As his career revs back up, it’s of note that the Associated Press reported in November that Johnson has a $5 million life insurance policy. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman noted the details of that situation:

More than anything, it’s remarkable to think that Johnson is returning to college basketball and suiting up for a team this season. He’s a unique comeback story in the sport worth monitoring, and there will be more eyeballs on a new-look Kansas State program as a result.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta .

