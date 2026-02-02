College Basketball
Darryn Peterson's Clutch 3-Pointers Lift Kansas Over Texas Tech
Updated Feb. 3, 2026 12:00 a.m. ET

Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson scored 19 points, including two 3-pointers in the final 1:20 for his only field goals of the second half, and the 11th-ranked Jayhawks overcame a late nine-point deficit to beat No. 13 Texas Tech 64-61 on Monday night.

Peterson, who played a season-high 35 minutes, hit a 3 from the right corner with 1:20 left to tie the game at 61. His next one, with 44 seconds remaining, put the Jayhawks (17-5, 7-2 Big 12) ahead to stay in their sixth consecutive win.

The Red Raiders (16-6, 6-3), playing without starting point guard Christian Anderson, had a 59-50 lead with 6:05 to go after a jumper by LeJuan Watts. But they made only one of their last 12 shots while Kansas closed on a 14-2 run.

Melvin Council Jr. had 16 points, Flory Bidunga scored 14 and Bryson Tiller grabbed 10 rebounds for Kansas.

Watts had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Texas Tech, which beat Kansas in each of the previous two seasons under coach Grant McCasland after never before winning consecutive games in the 53-game series. The Red Raiders had been 11-0 at home this season.

Donovan Atwell had 12 points on four 3s for Texas Tech, including bookend 3s during an 11-0 run early in the second half for a six-point lead.

Anderson, who averages 19.6 points per game and leads the Big 12 with 7.5 assists, missed the game because of illness. He was in uniform and was riding a stationary bicycle early in the second half, but never played.

