College Basketball
Creighton beats Kansas 76-63, Bluejays' second win over No. 1 team in two seasons
College Basketball

Creighton beats Kansas 76-63, Bluejays' second win over No. 1 team in two seasons

Updated Dec. 4, 2024 11:05 p.m. ET

Pop Isaacs helped unranked Creighton upset No. 1 Kansas 76-63 on Wednesday night, scoring a season-high 27 points and matching his career high with six 3-pointers.

Kansas cut a 13-point deficit to one early in the second half, but Isaacs hit back-to-back 3s to rebuild the lead as the Bluejays (6-3) pulled away for their second straight win over a top-ranked opponent. They knocked off Connecticut 85-66 in Omaha in February.

The Jayhawks (7-1) lost a regular-season game against an unranked nonconference opponent for the first time in three years. Creighton had been in 16 straight Associated Press polls before dropping out this week following losses in three of its previous four games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students rushed the court at the final buzzer as flames shot out of the top of the goal standards.

No. 1 Kansas falls to Creighton, 76-63, and fans storm the court

No. 1 Kansas falls to Creighton, 76-63, and fans storm the court

Isaacs' shooting display overshadowed what was supposed to be the featured matchup between two of the nation's best big men, the 7-foot-1 Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Jayhawks' 7-2 Hunter Dickinson.

Isaacs was 10-of-15 from the field, including 6-of-9 on 3s, and added seven rebounds and four assists in his best performance since he transferred from Texas Tech in the offseason.

Kalkbrenner, who had missed the Bluejays' previous game because of a lower-body injury, and Steven Ashworth, still feeling the effects of an ankle sprain from two weeks ago, each scored 17 points.

The Jayhawks struggled offensively and never led. Dajuan Harris had 15 points and AJ Storr and Zeke Mayo added 12 apiece for Kansas, which shot 36%.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College basketball rankings: Auburn takes over No. 1 spot in major shakeup

College basketball rankings: Auburn takes over No. 1 spot in major shakeup

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252024 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes