Cooper Flagg stars in rivalry debut vs. UNC as No. 2 Duke rolls to 87-70 win
Cooper Flagg stars in rivalry debut vs. UNC as No. 2 Duke rolls to 87-70 win

Published Feb. 1, 2025 9:11 p.m. ET

Cooper Flagg had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in his Duke-North Carolina rivalry debut, helping the second-ranked Blue Devils roll past the Tar Heels 87-70 on Saturday night.

Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel scored 22 points for Duke (19-2, 11-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 52.8% and made 10-of-20 from 3-point range to win their 15th straight game.

RJ Davis and Drake Powell each scored 12 points to lead the Tar Heels (13-10, 6-5), who fell behind 40-13 and trailed by as many as 32 points.

Takeaways

UNC: The Tar Heels have lost four of five, with the lone victory coming in overtime against a Boston College team that had just one league win at the time.

Duke: The Blue Devils have won their 11 league games by an average of 19.8 points, though there were grinds in the past week to beat Wake Forest and N.C. State.

Key moment

The Blue Devils wobbled the Tar Heels with a 16-0 run that effectively ended this one early.

Tyrese Proctor got Duke going with a 3-pointer set up by Flagg passing out of a double team, then threw down a dunk after a turnover. Moments later, Flagg buried a catch-and-fire 3 from the top to force UNC into a timeout. He emerged from the stoppage by finishing a bounce feed from Proctor for a transition basket and a foul.

By the time Knueppel scored in the lane over Ian Jackson, the Blue Devils led 23-6.

Key stat

North Carolina had more turnovers (nine) than field goals in the first half after shooting just 8 for 27 (29.6%). Duke had 11 points off those turnovers.

Up next

The Blue Devils visit Syracuse on Wednesday night, while the Tar Heels host Pittsburgh on Saturday in a game that could help boost their NCAA Tournament resume.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

