College Basketball Odds: Oscar Tshiebwe leads John Wooden futures

We're a month away until the start of March Madness, so college basketball fans and bettors are keeping their eyes on the players most likely to win the John R. Wooden Award.

The Wooden Award is given to the nation's top college basketball player.

Will Gonzaga's Drew Timme's calm, steady hand take home the hardware? Can Kansas' Ochai Agbaji strong all-around game propel him to the top? Or is Kentucky's Oscar Thiebwe going to snatch the award like it's one of the 15.3 rebounds he averages per game?

It doesn't take long for things to shift in college basketball. As we approach the last month of the regular season, let's dive into the current Wooden odds for the top 20 players in college basketball (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 JOHN R. WOODEN AWARD*

1. Oscar Tshiebwe: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

2. Kofi Cockburn: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

3. Johnny Davis: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

4. Ochai Agbaji: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

5. Drew Timme: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

6. Paolo Bachero: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

7. EJ Liddell: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

8. Keegan Murray: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

9. Trayce Jackson-Davis: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

10. Bennedict Mathurin: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

11. Jaden Ivey: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

12. Chet Holmgren: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

13. Jabari Smith: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

14. Collin Gillespie: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

15. Johnny Juzang: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

16. Hunter Dickinson: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

17. Trevion Williams: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

18. Julian Champagnie: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

19. Jahvon Quinerly: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

20. Armando Bacot: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

*Odds as of 2/15/2022

Here are a few things that stand out:

- Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe has been on a tear recently and his odds have dropped from +750 to +350 since our last update. After destroying Florida last Saturday with 27 points and 19 rebounds and with Kentucky looking at a No. 1 seed, he is firmly the front-runner for National Player of the Year. Averaging 16.4 points on 60.1% shooting with a monstrous 15.3 rebounds the Congolese native is the most dominant Kentucky player since Anthony Davis.

- Chet Holmgren, the sensational freshman out of Gonzaga, also saw his odds shorten dramatically from +5000 to +2200 since our last update. So far in February, the diaper dandy has averaged 17 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 65% from the field and 50% from three. If he keeps this up for the top-seeded bulldogs, the National Player of the Year trophy is certainly within reach. At +2200 he is offering great value.

