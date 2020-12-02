College Basketball Coleman, UT Down UNC in Final Seconds 2 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Wednesday represents yet another stellar evening for the college basketball world, with three heavyweight collisions on tap.

First, in the Camping World Maui Invitational championship, No. 14 North Carolina faced off with No. 17 Texas.

Then, the Jimmy V Classic will feature a matchup between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 11 West Virginia, followed by a night-cap pitting No. 2 Baylor against No. 5 Illinois.

Let's recap the day in college hoops.

Longhorns edge Tar Heels in thriller

Texas' win over North Carolina was everything that a top-20 matchup should be.

The Longhorns earned a 69-67 victory over the Tar Heels on Wednesday to win the Camping World Maui Invitational, sealed by a Matt Coleman III jumper with less than a second left on the clock.

With the game tied at 63 with 3:54 to go, the two teams traded buckets over the final minutes, and two Leaky Black free throws tied the game at 67 with 26 seconds to go.

Coleman – who led all scorers with 22 points – dribbled the clock out before nailing the game-winner.

Texas is now 4-0 on the season, and will presumably jump into the top 10 after Wednesday's win.

The Longhorns have now started at least 4-0 for the past four seasons under Shaka Smart.

The Tar Heels are 3-1.

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the evening!

