College Basketball Coleman Hawkins scores 21, leading No. 14 Illinois past Michigan, 88-73 Published Jan. 18, 2024 11:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Coleman Hawkins led four players in double figures with 21 points to go with 10 rebounds as No. 14 Illinois beat Michigan 88-73 on Thursday night.

Quincy Guerrier had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Ty Rodgers added 15 points, and Marcus Demask had 15 for the Fighting Illini (13-4 overall, 4-2 Big Ten). They trailed only once, when Tarris Reed Jr. opened the scoring with a layup.

Reed Jr. had 20 points to lead the Wolverines (7-11, 2-4). Olivier Nkamhoua added 16 and Dug McDaniel 14 for Michigan, which lost for the sixth time in its last seven games.

After Reed's opening basket, Illinois scored the next 11 points, but the Wolverines came back and got to within 37-36 at halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan tied it at 38-all early in the second, but the Illini took the lead again and led by 16 points en route to the victory, its sixth in its last eight games.

No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan Wolverines Highlights | CBB on FOX Check out the best plays and moments as the No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini took on the Michigan Wolverines.

Illinois senior Terrance Shannon Jr., suspended in December after being accused of rape in connection with an incident in Lawrence, Kansas, last September, appeared via video before a judge in Kansas on Thursday.

He waived both a reading of the charges against him and an explanation of the potential penalties. Shannon, Illinois' leading scorer before his suspension, is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing in Lawrence on Feb. 23.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Fighting Illini extended their winning streak against the Wolverines to seven in a row, including four in a row in Ann Arbor.

Michigan: Dug McDaniel, suspended for road games by the school for academic reasons, will miss his first road game of the season when Michigan plays at Purdue on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Hosts Rutgers on Sunday.

Michigan: At Purdue on Tuesday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share