College Basketball Coach K's final game at UNC: How will Heels fans say goodbye? 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

North Carolina vs. Duke is the marquee rivalry in men's college basketball, and Saturday's edition will have an added layer of intrigue.

Legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is retiring after this season, so his visit to the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill will be his last one as the visiting head coach.

This fact has sparked plenty of intrigue over how he will be received. After all, the longtime coach has frequently tormented the Tar Heels over the last 42 seasons. But if comments leading up to the game are any indication, it appears that the whole mood of the contest might be … nice?

"We have a great relationship," Coach K said of UNC coach Hubert Davis this week. "Hubert is one of the really good people on this planet. Hubert, he was not only a great player — he's an outstanding coach. His guys should really look up to him as far as what it means to be a man. He's got it all, and I feel honored to say he's been a friend for a long time."

Davis in turn said: "I don’t have very much of a relationship with Coach K, but I have unbelievable … thoughts and praise for him."

All of this has led to consternation on the parts of Mark Titus and Tate Frazier, who dived into the topic on their podcast, "Titus & Tate."

Coach K's final trip to UNC Mark Titus and Tate Frazier preview the North Carolina-Duke matchup and discuss what’s at stake in Mike Krzyzewski's final game at the Dean Dome.

Frazier, a UNC alum, believes the Tar Heel faithful could shock people with a cold welcome for K.

"I think people underestimate the reaction of Carolina fans," he said. "We're very classy, we're a classy group of people. And now I'm thinking let's get crassy, let's get crass and go after Coach K."

Titus agreed, saying that he was "worried" that Carolina fans would give Coach K a standing ovation, calling such a possibility "an act of cowardice" if it came to pass.

And make no mistake, there is a lot at stake in Saturday's game, some of it involving bragging rights. Coach K is 17-23 all-time at UNC, including 17-19 at the Dean Dome. Heels fans would love to add to that win total.

On the other hand, Krzyzewski's all-time record against UNC is 49-46. If the Heels were to win Saturday, then again at Duke later in the season, plus a third time in the ACC Tournament, a .500 record vs. the legendary coach would be noteworthy.

In a more practical sense, ACC supremacy is at stake, at least for now.

UNC enters the matchup 8-3 in conference, a half-game behind 8-2 Duke. The winner of the matchup be assured at least a share of the conference lead.

As Tate pointed out, Roy Williams swept Duke in his final season as North Carolina's head coach.

"The one thing that this team must remember is that Coach K cannot sweep us no matter what," he said. "Whatever it takes."

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.