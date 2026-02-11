College Basketball
Michigan Rallies In the 2nd Half To Avoid Upset Loss To Northwestern
College Basketball

Michigan Rallies In the 2nd Half To Avoid Upset Loss To Northwestern

Updated Feb. 11, 2026 11:22 p.m. ET

L.J. Cason scored 13 of his 18 points after halftime, helping No. 2 Michigan rally for an 87-75 victory over Nick Martinelli and Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Yaxel Lendeborg added 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Wolverines (23-1, 13-1 Big Ten) erased a 16-point deficit in the second half of their ninth consecutive victory. Morez Johnson Jr., Aday Mara and Trey McKenney each scored 12 points.

Michigan grabbed control with a 15-2 run. Lendeborg made a tiebreaking layup with 5:51 left, and Mara's alley-oop jam off a pass from Cason gave the Wolverines a 75-69 lead with 4:43 remaining.

Michigan shot 55% (16 for 29) while outscoring Northwestern 52-31 in the second half of its 19th double-digit win this season.

Jayden Reid scored 20 points for the Wildcats in their fourth consecutive loss. Martinelli finished with 18 on 5-for-22 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds.

Northwestern used an 8-1 run to open a 58-42 lead with 14:22 left. Angelo Ciaravino capped the spurt with a jumper in the paint.

Michigan then got back in the game by scoring 16 of the next 18 points. Johnson's alley-oop dunk trimmed Northwestern's advantage to 60-58 with 9:38 to go, delighting a sizeable contingent of Michigan fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Lendeborg was 6 for 12 from the field. He has 45 rebounds in his last four games.

Northwestern got off to a fast start, holding Michigan to 35% shooting on its way to a 44-35 lead at the break. Reid scored 12 points in the first half on 5-for-5 shooting.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

