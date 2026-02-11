Michigan Rallies In the 2nd Half To Avoid Upset Loss To Northwestern

L.J. Cason scored 13 of his 18 points after halftime, helping No. 2 Michigan rally for an 87-75 victory over Nick Martinelli and Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Yaxel Lendeborg added 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Wolverines (23-1, 13-1 Big Ten) erased a 16-point deficit in the second half of their ninth consecutive victory. Morez Johnson Jr., Aday Mara and Trey McKenney each scored 12 points.

Michigan grabbed control with a 15-2 run. Lendeborg made a tiebreaking layup with 5:51 left, and Mara's alley-oop jam off a pass from Cason gave the Wolverines a 75-69 lead with 4:43 remaining.

Michigan shot 55% (16 for 29) while outscoring Northwestern 52-31 in the second half of its 19th double-digit win this season.

Jayden Reid scored 20 points for the Wildcats in their fourth consecutive loss. Martinelli finished with 18 on 5-for-22 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds.

Northwestern used an 8-1 run to open a 58-42 lead with 14:22 left. Angelo Ciaravino capped the spurt with a jumper in the paint.

Michigan then got back in the game by scoring 16 of the next 18 points. Johnson's alley-oop dunk trimmed Northwestern's advantage to 60-58 with 9:38 to go, delighting a sizeable contingent of Michigan fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Lendeborg was 6 for 12 from the field. He has 45 rebounds in his last four games.

Northwestern got off to a fast start, holding Michigan to 35% shooting on its way to a 44-35 lead at the break. Reid scored 12 points in the first half on 5-for-5 shooting.

Reporting by The Associated Press.