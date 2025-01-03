College Basketball
Big East to honor Lou Carnesecca on Saturday with sweaters, commemorative pins
College Basketball

Big East to honor Lou Carnesecca on Saturday with sweaters, commemorative pins

Updated Jan. 3, 2025 8:41 p.m. ET
John Fanta
John Fanta
College Basketball Broadcaster and Reporter

On what would have been Lou Carnesecca's 100th birthday weekend, the Big East Conference coaches are coming together to honor the legacy of one of the founding fathers of the basketball-driven league this weekend. 

Throughout the five conference games on the weekend slate, with St. John's hosting a special celebration of the late Carnesecca's life on Saturday when the Red Storm hosts Butler at 2 p.m. ET on FS1, many coaches from across the league will wear sweaters in honor of Looie's special apparel that he donned throughout his legendary run at St. John's throughout the 1970s and 80s.

When Carnesecca passed away at the age of 99 on Nov. 30, it instantly sparked Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman and Senior Associate Commissioner of Men's Basketball Dan Leibovitz, a former assistant of John Chaney at Temple and head coach at Hartford, into action. The conference leaders wanted to find a way to honor one of its founding fathers, a 7-time Big East champion between regular season and tournaments who was, as FOX Sports analyst Bill Raftery said, "universally loved." 

ADVERTISEMENT

Leibovitz assembled the coaches on a message chain and the idea became reality: with many coaches agreeing to find an 80s sweater and all joining together to wear a commemorative pin sent out by the league to its schools. While there's a rich appreciation for all Carnesecca accomplished — going 24 years at the helm of the Johnnies without a losing season, going 31-4 with Chris Mullin and Walter Berry in 1984-85 as one of three teams in the Big East that landed in the Final Four and receiving the league's coach of the year honor three times, the charisma and outgoing nature of Carnesecca made him a larger-than-life type of figure in the conference and in college basketball that made a golden era in New York City come to life in the 80s. 

 St. John's head coach Rick Pitino, along with Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang, honored Carnesecca on Dec. 7 by walking out of the tunnel in a replica of Looie's famous sweater. After the Red Storm beat the Wildcats 88-71, the Basketball Hall of Famer laid the sweater at halfcourt in memory of Carnesecca. 

 

Here's the slate of Big East games where coaches will pay tribute to Carnesecca this weekend: 

Friday

  • Xavier at Georgetown - 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
  • Creighton at No. 8 Marquette - 9 p.m. ET, FS1

Saturday

  • DePaul at Villanova - Noon ET, FS1
  • Butler at St. John's - 2 p.m. ET, FS1

Sunday

  • Providence at No. 11 UConn - 2 p.m. ET, NBC

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
St. John's Red Storm
Big East
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dusty May leading proud Wolverines program: 'Michigan basketball is a huge deal'

Dusty May leading proud Wolverines program: 'Michigan basketball is a huge deal'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252024 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes