College Basketball
Auburn's player of the year candidate Johni Broome suffers 'significant' ankle sprain
College Basketball

Auburn's player of the year candidate Johni Broome suffers 'significant' ankle sprain

Published Jan. 11, 2025 5:03 p.m. ET

Johni Broome suffered a "significant sprain" of his left ankle in No. 2 Auburn's win over South Carolina on Saturday, and Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said his team's leading scorer will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

Broome, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound fifth-year senior and preseason Associated Press All-American who is considered a contender for national player of the year, landed on the foot of a South Carolina defender and rolled his left ankle while going for a rebound in the second half of Auburn's 66-63 Southeastern Conference win. He was gripping his left ankle and could not stand without assistance, requiring the help of two trainers to get to the locker room.

"He's got a significant sprain," Pearl said. "When we get back to Auburn tonight, we'll get him an MRI and see if it's anything else going on there."

ADVERTISEMENT

Broome had six points and three rebounds in 24 minutes before leaving the game with 13 minutes remaining. He entered Saturday's game averaging more than 18 points and an SEC-leading 11.2 rebounds.

"Without our player of the year, it's going to be hard to find offense down there. Johni's unstoppable down there," Pearl said after the Tigers improved to 3-0 in the SEC and 15-1 overall. "We'll just see what the doc says, and it's going to be just like it was for us in the second half. Got to be the next man up."

Dylan Cardwell scored a go-ahead dunk to lift the Tigers over the Gamecocks and was mentioned by Pearl as being one of the players that will have to replace Broome. Chaney Johnson, Chris Moore and Ja'Heim Hudson could also fill in.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Seven teams that could win the Big Ten men's basketball regular-season title

Seven teams that could win the Big Ten men's basketball regular-season title

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes