College Basketball Army National Guard of the Week: Jared McCain reflects on historic 35-point game Published Feb. 21, 2024 11:29 a.m. ET

During Jared McCain's first recruiting visit to Duke University, the former McDonald's All-American had the good fortune of meeting legendary Blue Devils men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, who shared a message with him that still sticks with him to this day.

"He told me to always keep my positive energy," McCain said. "He liked the way my vibe was and how I smiled at everything. So, that's something I've just always kept with me, that joy, and to always play with that joy."

Fast-forward one year, and McCain has brought that positive energy to Duram, North Carolina, where he is in the midst of an outstanding freshman campaign, helping guide the Blue Devils to a 20-5 record heading into a Wednesday evening showdown with ACC foe Miami.

McCain is averaging 13.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this season, which included a 35-point outburst in a 76-67 win over Florida State this past weekend. The sharp-shooting guard set a Duke freshman record with eight 3-pointers and tied a freshman mark with his point total. His 3-point total eclipsed J.J. Reddick's record, while his total points tied Zion Williamson's 35-point outing against Syracuse in 2019.

McCain's impressive play has led to him being named this week's FOX Sports Army National Guard of the Week. With that, we discussed several engaging topics, including his goals this season, the brotherhood at Duke, and what it means to now be mentioned in the same breath as the likes of Reddick and Williamson.

"To be up there with those names … they are the ultimate legends here at Duke," McCain said. "To beat some of the records, to tie some of those records, it's just a testament to all my work I've put in."

Following a relatively slow start to his freshman season, McCain has really picked up steam over the past couple of weeks, averaging 19.4 points per game over the last five games. The Blue Devils are currently riding a four-game winning streak and have won 15 of their last 17 following the 10-point victory over the Seminoles this past weekend.

According to McCain, the reason for his team's recent success all comes back to one simple word: defense.

"We have so much talent on the offensive end, but now we are connected defensively, something Coach Scheyer has emphasized so much these past few weeks.," McCain said. "Just being connected and playing with heart, energy and effort. It sounds simple, but when we do it, no one can stop us."

McCain is hoping that statement holds true once March comes around and he makes his first conference and NCAA Tournament appearances. The Blue Devils currently trail in-state rival North Carolina by 0.5 games in the conference standings, sitting at 11-3 overall in ACC play.

Winning an ACC championship is one of several goals McCain has set out to accomplish during his freshman season. In fact, the freshman guard keeps an active list of his goals, which dates back to those he set in high school.

"The main thing on that list is to be present and never get too high, never get too low," McCain said. "As a freshman, there are so many ups and downs throughout a season, so I've always tried to be even-keeled and just be me out there."

Duke's Jared McCain is John Fanta's guard of the week

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on X at @John_Fanta .

