College Basketball
Arizona State Upsets No. 14 Kansas As Jayhawks Take 2nd Straight Loss
College Basketball

Arizona State Upsets No. 14 Kansas As Jayhawks Take 2nd Straight Loss

Updated Mar. 4, 2026 12:34 a.m. ET

Moe Odum scored 23 points, Massamba Diop added 19 and Arizona State pulled away late to beat No. 14 Kansas 70-60 on Tuesday night in what could be Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley’s final home game.

Hurley is the final year of his contract and the administration hasn't given any indications it will be extended amid a fourth mediocre season in the past five years.

The Sun Devils (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) did all they could to send their coach off with a win in a physical, emotional game that included the ejection of Kansas coach Bill Self and one of his assistants.

Arizona State jumped on Kansas early, withstood a big run and made the key plays down the stretch to beat the Jayhawks (21-9, 11-6) for the third time in the Hurley era, with the others 2018 and '19.

Darryn Peterson scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half as the Jayhawks twice rallied from double-digit deficits. Kansas went on a 17-1 run to cut a 20-point halftime deficit to four and trimmed a 12-point deficit to two with four minutes left.

Anthony Johnson answered with a 3-pointer and a layup, kicking off a 11-0 run that secured Arizona State's 15th win over a ranked opponent — second this season — in Hurley's 11 seasons.

Self was hit ejected in the first half for arguing an offensive foul call against Peterson. Assistant Jacque Vaughn was also T'd up and Elmarko Jackson was hit with a flagrant foul for taking down Arizona State's Allen Mukeba on a drive.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Men's CBK AP Top 25: Duke No. 1, Major Top-10 Shakeups, Miami (OH) Climbs

Men's CBK AP Top 25: Duke No. 1, Major Top-10 Shakeups, Miami (OH) Climbs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes