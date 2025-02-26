College Basketball Adrian Wojnarowski auctions 'Woj bombs' memorabilia for St. Bonaventure NIL funds Published Feb. 26, 2025 12:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The first report of the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade that turned the sports world upside down came out around midnight ET on Feb. 2. Adrian Wojnarowski, the former ESPN NBA reporter who used to be the one breaking that sort of news, was blissfully in bed.

"I saw it, I shut my phone off, and I went to sleep," he told cllct.

Now Wojnarowski is back at his alma mater, and he's using his famed "Woj bombs" to raise name, image and likeness funds for the St. Bonaventure men's basketball program.

On Monday, he announced an online auction to support his role as general manager of the Atlantic 10 team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the items up for bid are Wojnarowski's ESPN ID badge, various press passes as well as several iPhones he used to break news, including the one announcing his departure from ESPN for St. Bonaventure in September.

Most items have minimum bids ranging from $90 — Wojnarowski's 2023 NBA All-Star Game credential — to $525, the phone he used to announce the NBA suspending play because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Also up for bid are an unlimited number of video chats and dinners with Wojnarowski.

One day after Wojnarowski made the announcement, several bids had reached $2,000. The auction closes on Tuesday, March 4.

The 55-year-old Wojnarowski oversees a wide range of responsibilities while working alongside Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt and his staff. His duties include focusing on NIL opportunities, transfer portal management, recruiting and alumni player relationships.

The next NBA bombshell, though, will remain someone else's problem.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share