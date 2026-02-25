College Basketball
Meet Morez Johnson Jr.: 5 Things To Know About the Michigan Forward
Meet Morez Johnson Jr.: 5 Things To Know About the Michigan Forward

Published Feb. 27, 2026 8:52 p.m. ET

Meet the most effective finisher in the Big Ten: Morez Johnson Jr.

The men's college basketball season is ramping up with high-stakes games every night and the NCAA Tournament just around the corner. In those key regular-season games, March Madness stars introduce themselves to the nation with magical moments and Cinderella runs. We're teaching you about them before they become national heroes.

Ahead of No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Illinois on Friday night (8 p.m. on FOX and the FOX Sports app), let us help you get to know Johnson:

1. Player Build

Johnson is a 6-foot-9 matchup nightmare. He's quicker than taller centers and more physical than guys his size. Playing alongside Michigan forwards Aday Mara and Yaxel Lendeborg has unleashed his game because of the mismatches it leads to. Johnson is an elite pick-and-roll partner and effective finisher, averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Morez Johnson Jr. throws down STRONG poster, extending Michigan's lead over Michigan State

Morez Johnson Jr. throws down STRONG poster, extending Michigan's lead over Michigan State

2. Switching Sides

Johnson transferred to Michigan from conference foe Illinois before his sophomore season. Michigan coach Dusty May has maximized that transfer, as Johnson has started all 28 games for the Wolverines after starting just eight times for the Fighting Illini as a freshman. In-conference transfers aren't exactly common, but Michigan has a trio of them with Johnson, Mara (UCLA) and Roddy Gayle Jr. (Ohio State).

3. Injured at Illinois

Johnson broke his left wrist in mid-February of his freshman season at Illinois. He beat the proposed timeline, recovering much quicker than expected to help the Fighting Illini in the NCAA Tournament.

4. Ferocious Finisher

Johnson leads the Big Ten in field goal percentage (65%) and effective field goal percentage (66.8%). It's a result not only of his savvy around the rim but also of his teammates' ability to set him up inside. 

5. Story Behind The Jersey Number

Johnson wears 21 for Michigan and did so at Illinois, too. Both his parents were born on the seventh of the month — his mom in October and his dad in June — and "seven times three is 21. Three sevens [are] good luck," he shared.

