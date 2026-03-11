2025-26 College Basketball Odds: Best Bets to Win Big Ten, Big West, MAC

College Basketball
If you’re a college basketball fan, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Sure, the NCAA Tournament steals most of the headlines, but I’ve always argued the week before is so much better for sports bettors. There are conference tournament games on TV literally all day from Tuesday through Friday, and so many more teams are in action.

Good luck being productive at work.

This is a great time to assess the conference title markets, as they'll be fluid over the next few days. American sportsbooks do a great job of keeping most conference markets posted even with games being played.

Here are three conference title bets I made on Wednesday.

 

Akron to win MAC 

Apologies to 31-0 Miami Ohio, but I have Akron about four points better on a neutral court. So if they meet in the title game, Akron should be about a -170 favorite on the moneyline. 

The math ain’t mathin’ if you catch my drift. 

The Zips are better on both sides of the ball and I have more faith in Akron head coach John Groce and his five conference titles. Please shop around for the best price, too, as DraftKings has -115 and FanDuel is out to -140.

PICK: Akron (-115) to win MAC 

Illinois to win the Big Ten (+390) 

Is this a homer pick? Maybe. But I have zero interest in betting Michigan at around even money (+100) to win the conference tournament. 

Illinois has the offense and shooting to get hot for a couple of games, and it only needs to win two games to guarantee a profit. A matchup against mighty Michigan looms in the semis, but there’s a lot to like about the Illini playing at the United Center in Chicago, the longtime home away from home for the Illini.

PICK: Illinois (+390) to win Big Ten

UC Santa Barbara to win Big West (+850) 

Let’s go long-shot shopping. 

The Gauchos are one of the best teams in the country at shooting the 3. They average just under 40% behind the arc and that’s a big deal in the modern game. Bookmakers have UC Santa Barbara with the fourth-best odds to cut down the Big West nets and while the pecking order is fair, I think anything 8/1 or higher is a great wager. 

Again, ABS (always be shopping) for your prices. BetMGM has +850 and FanDuel is down to +650.

PICK: UC Santa Barbara (+850) to win Big West 

 
