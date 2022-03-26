College Basketball 2022 NCAA Tournament By The Numbers: Elite Eight, Day 2 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Sunday is the final day of the Elite Eight in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament .

Here are the numbers to know ahead of the final two Elite Eight matchups.

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 1 Kansas (Midwest Region)

Matchup: This will be the first NCAA Tournament matchup between Miami and Kansas and their fifth overall matchup. Kansas holds a 3-1 all-time advantage. These two teams last met in Jan. 1991, and Kansas won 73-60.

1: Miami is in the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

27: Kameron McGusty scored 27 points in Miami’s Sweet 16 win, the fourth-most points scored in an NCAA Tournament game by a Miami player.

0: Miami has never faced a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

16: Miami has trailed for a total of just 16 seconds over its last two NCAA Tournament games.

2: Miami's Jim Larrañaga is the first head coach in NCAA Tournament history to take two different programs to the Elite Eight as double-digit seeds. He led George Mason to the Final Four as an 11-seed in 2006.

1979: With a win, Miami would become just the second 10-seed to reach the Final Four since seeding began in 1979, joining Syracuse (2016).

1: Miami has won back-to-back NCAA Tournament games by double-digits for the first time in program history.

2011: If Miami wins, no 1-seeds would reach the Final Four for the first time since 2011. What's more, it would be only the fourth time in NCAA Tournament history that has happened since seeding began in 1979.

25: This is Kansas’ 25th Elite Eight appearance and ninth under head coach Bill Self. With a win, Kansas would reach the Final Four for the 16th time in program history and fourth time under Self.

34.1%: The field goal percentage Kansas has held its opponents to through three games, the lowest of any team in this NCAA Tournament.

2,354: With its Sweet 16 win, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in Division I men’s basketball history with 2,354 wins, surpassing Kentucky's 2,353 wins.

17: How many points Kansas held Providence to in the first half of its Sweet 16 matchup, the fewest points allowed by Kansas in a half of an NCAA Tournament game since 1985.

70: Kansas has held seven of its last eight opponents to below 70 points and is 23-0 on the season when doing so.

20: Jayhawks guard Remy Martin has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games after failing to score 20 points in any of his first 25 games this season. Kansas is 12-1 this season when Martin scores 10-plus points.

53: With a win, Self would tie Michigan State's Tom Izzo for the third-most NCAA Tournament wins by an active head coach with 53.

6-0: Kansas' record in its last six NCAA Tournament games against ACC opponents dating back to 2008.

.700: Kansas has a 112-48 (.700) record in the NCAA Tournament, making it one of just six programs to have a winning percentage of .700 or better in NCAA Tournament (minimum 20 games).

No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 8 North Carolina (East Region)

Matchup: This will be the first NCAA Tournament matchup between Saint Peter’s and North Carolina and also their first overall matchup. This is the first matchup between an 8-seed and a 15-seed in the NCAA Tournament since seeding began in 1979.

The combined seed total (23) of this matchup is the highest for an Elite Eight matchup in NCAA Tournament history, surpassing the 2018 Elite Eight matchup of No. 9 Kansas State and No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The winner plays Duke in the Final Four, a potentially juicy ACC matchup if the Peacocks' magical run were to end.

1: Saint Peter’s is in the Elite Eight for the first time in program history and is the first 15-seed to reach the Elite Eight in NCAA Tournament history.

10: Saint Peter’s has won 10 straight games, the longest active winning streak in Division I men's basketball.

56.5: The number of points per game Saint Peter's allowed its opponents to score during its 10-game winning streak.

27: The Peacocks have had at least eight different scorers in 27 consecutive games.

11: With a win, Saint Peter’s would become the first team seeded lower than 11 to reach a Final Four. No teams seeded between 12 and 16 have ever reached a Final Four.

27: The number of bench points per game Saint Peter’s is averaging through the first three rounds, the highest average of any team in the Elite Eight.

1: With a win, Saint Peter’s would be the first New Jersey school to reach the Final Four since Seton Hall (1989).

1: If North Carolina wins, it will face Duke ACC rival for the first time in the NCAA Tournament.

29: North Carolina is making its 29th Elite Eight appearance.

5: UNC's Hubert Davis is the fifth head coach to reach the Elite Eight in his first season as a head coach — and the first since Stan Heath with 2002 Kent State — since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

129: With a win, North Carolina would pass Kentucky (129 wins) for the most NCAA Tournament wins of any program.

15:3 North Carolina’s average margin of victory of 15.3 PPG in this tournament is the highest of any team.

30: For the first time in UNC program history, two different players have scored 30-plus points in back-to-back NCAA Tournament games (RJ Davis in the second round, Caleb Love in the Sweet 16).

28: Armando Bacot recorded his 28th double-double of the season in the Sweet 16, tying him with Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe for the most of any player this season. Bacot is now one double-double shy of Tim Duncan’s ACC single-season record of 29 in 1996-97.

7-0: North Carolina's all-time record against 15-seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

21: With a win, UNC would reach its 21st Final Four. North Carolina's 20 Final Four appearances are already the most of any program.

10: With a win, Davis would become the 10th head coach in NCAA Tournament history to reach the Final Four in his first season as a head coach. The last to do it was Bill Guthridge, who led the Tar Heels to the Final Four in 1997-98.

