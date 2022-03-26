2022 NCAA Tournament By The Numbers: Elite Eight, Day 1

College Basketball
2 hours ago

Only eight squads remain in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Here are the numbers to know ahead of Saturday's Elite Eight matchups.

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 5 Houston (South Region)

Matchup: This will be the third NCAA Tournament matchup between Villanova and Houston (1981, 1983). The two teams split their previous matchups. Their most-recent matchup came during the 1983 Elite Eight (Houston won 89-71).

6-0: Houston is 6-0 all-time in the Elite Eight, the most wins without a loss of any program.

33: With a win, Houston would tie its program record for single-season wins (33 wins in 2018-19 season).

1: Houston’s Sweet 16 win against 1-seed Arizona was its first victory against a 1-seed since 1983, when it defeated 1-seed Louisville in the Final Four.

Sat 10:09 PM
TBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
5
Houston Cougars
HOU
2
Villanova Wildcats
VILL

2: With a win, Houston would reach back-to-back Final Fours for the first time since reaching three straight Final Fours from 1982-1984.

7: With a win, Houston would reach its seventh Final Four. Houston’s six Final Four appearances without a national championship are already the most Final Four appearances of any school without a title.

70: Houston has now held its opponents to 70 points or less in 32 games this season, the most of any team in Division I. Houston is 30-2 when holding its opponents to 70 points or fewer this season.

12: Houston has won each of its first three games in the tournament by 12 points or more. Its average margin of victory is 13.7 points.

15: Villanova is making its 15th Elite Eight appearance and fifth under Jay Wright, which is tied with Rollie Massimino for the most Elite Eight appearances by a Villanova head coach.

3-0: Villanova is 3-0 in its last three Elite Eight appearances, and went on to win the national championship in each of its last two appearances (2016, 2018).

3: With a win, Villanova would reach the Final Four for the third time in the last six tournaments (2016, 2018).

8: Villanova has won eight straight games, its longest winning streak this season.

33: Jay Wright has now won 33 tournament games as a head coach. With another win, Wright would tie Bob Huggins (34 tournament wins) for seventh-most tournament wins by an active head coach.

.733: Jay Wright’s .733 winning percentage (33-15) in NCAA Tournament games is now the second-highest among active head coaches (minimum 10 games coached), behind only Mike Krzyzewski (.769).

9-0: Villanova is 9-0 this season when Collin Gillespie scores 20 or more points.

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 4 Arkansas (West Region) 

Matchup: This will be the third NCAA Tournament matchup between Duke and Arkansas (1990, 1994). The two teams split their previous matchups.. Their most-recent matchup came in the 1994 championship game (Arkansas won 76-72).

11: Arkansas is making its 11th Elite Eight appearance. With a win, Arkansas would become the first 4-seed to reach the Final Four since 2013 (Michigan, Syracuse).

4-7: Arkansas is 4-7 all-time against ACC opponents in the NCAA Tournament.

1: Arkansas’ Sweet 16 win against 1-seed Gonzaga was its first victory over a 1-seed in program history. Arkansas was previously 0-10 in its prior 10 matchups against 1-seeds.

354: Jaylin Williams recorded 12 rebounds in the Sweet 16, giving him 354 rebounds this season. Williams’ 354 rebounds are a new Arkansas single-season program record, breaking Derek Hood’s record of 349 rebounds in 1998-99.

22-1: Arkansas is now 22-1 this season when leading at halftime and 55-3 when leading at halftime in three seasons under Eric Musselman.

3-0: Arkansas is 3-0 all-time against 2-seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

23: Duke is making its 23rd Elite Eight appearance, the third-most of any school all-time. It's the 17th Elite Eight appearance for Duke under Mike Krzyzewski, extending his NCAA record.

13: With a win, Duke would reach the Final Four for the 13th time under Mike Krzyzewski. Krzyzewski is currently tied with John Wooden for the most Final Four appearances in Men’s Division I history.

6-1: Duke is 6-1 all-time against 4-seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

4-7: Duke is 4-7 all-time against SEC opponents in the NCAA Tournament.

.755: Duke’s .755 winning percentage (117-38) in tournament games is the highest in NCAA Tournament history.

Sun 12:49 AM
TBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
4
Arkansas Razorbacks
ARK
2
Duke Blue Devils
DUKE

82: With Duke’s Sweet 16 win against Texas Tech, Mike Krzyzewski has now defeated 82 different programs in the NCAA Tournament.

10: Jeremy Roach has scored 10-plus points in all three of Duke’s games in this tournament. Duke is 13-1 when Roach scores 10-plus points this season.

