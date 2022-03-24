College Basketball 2022 NCAA Tournament By The Numbers: Sweet 16, Day 2 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is pushing toward the Final Four, continuing with Friday's Day 2 of the Sweet 16.

Here are the numbers to know ahead of Friday's matchups.

MATCHUPS

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s (East Region)

Matchup: This is the second NCAA Tournament matchup between Purdue and Saint Peter’s, and also their second matchup overall.

44: Purdue’s 44 NCAA Tournament wins are the most of any team without a championship, having passed Oklahoma.

60: Through the first two rounds, Purdue has the most free throws made (60) and free throw attempts (79) of any team in this year’s tournament.

30: With a win, Purdue would tie a school record for single-season wins.

31-0: Dating back to last season, Purdue is 31-0 in its past 31 games with a halftime lead.

1: With a win, Saint Peter’s would be the first 15-seed to reach the Elite Eight.

9: Saint Peter’s has won nine straight games dating back to the regular season, the longest active winning streak in Division I.

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence (Midwest Region)

Matchup: This is the first matchup between Kansas and Providence.

2,354: With a win, Kansas would break a tie with Kentucky to become the all-time wins leader in Division I men’s basketball history.

14: Kansas is out-rebounding its opponents by an average of 14 per game through two rounds, the best rebounding differential in this year’s tournament.

1997: With a win, Providence would reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 1997.

3-0: Kansas is 3-0 in its past three Sweet 16 appearances, dating back to 2016.

35: Remy Martin is leading Kansas with 35 points through the first two rounds of the tournament (17.5 PPG). Martin scored 35 points in his previous seven games combined coming into the NCAA Tournament.

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina (East Region)

Matchup: This is the third NCAA Tournament matchup between UCLA and North Carolina, and their 14th matchup overall. UNC holds a 10-3 advantage overall, but the teams split their two previous tournament matchups. UCLA has the most titles in Division I history (11), while UNC has the third-most (six).

65: UCLA is 21-0 this season when holding its opponents to 65 points or fewer.

30: North Carolina is making its 30th appearance in the Sweet 16, the most by any school in tournament history.

18: North Carolina point guard R.J. Davis has the most assists of any player in the tournament, with 18 through the first two rounds.

94: North Carolina is scoring 94.0 PPG through two rounds, the highest scoring average of any team in this year’s tournament.

129: With a win, North Carolina would tie Kentucky (129) for the most NCAA Tournament wins all time.

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 11 Iowa State (Midwest Region)

Matchup: This is the first NCAA Tournament matchup between Miami and Iowa State, and only their second meeting ever.

3.5: Miami is averaging only 3.5 turnovers per game through two rounds, the lowest average of any team in this year’s tournament.

12: Iowa State is averaging 12 steals per game through two rounds, the highest average of any team in this year’s tournament.

51.5: Iowa State has held its opponents to 51.5 points per game and a combined 33.3% field-goal percentage through two rounds, both the lowest of any team in this year’s tournament.

1: With a win, Miami would reach the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. Miami is 0-3 in three previous Sweet 16 appearances.

With a win, Iowa State would reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 2000.

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.