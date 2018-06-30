More Than A Game: Kylian Mbappé is donating his entire 2018 FIFA World Cup™ match salary to charity

Video Details

Kylian Mbappé scored 2 goals in France's 4-3 win over Argentina but it's his impact off the field that's the story

[MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER: Quick shot, goal!

From the right, and [INAUDIBLE] by two. Same guy coming through.

More Videos »