Alexi Lalas on Colombia’s win and James Rodriguez’s injury | 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Today
Video Details
Alexi Lalas, Martin O'Neill, Kelly Smith and Rob Stone discuss Colombia's 1-0 over Senegal and James Rodriguez's injury which caused him to be subbed out in the first half. With this result Colombia top Group H and will wait for the runner-up of Group G. Senegal are eliminated due to fair play points.
