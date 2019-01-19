Zaniolo sets Roma on way to thrilling 3-2 win over Torino

MILAN (AP) — Teenage midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo again showed why he is one of Serie A’s most promising talents as he inspired Roma to a 3-2 victory at home to Torino in a thriller on Saturday.

Roma let slip a two-goal lead but recovered to inflict Torino’s first away defeat of the season and climb into fourth spot, a point above city rival Lazio which visits second-placed Napoli on Sunday.

Third-placed Inter Milan is playing later, against Sassuolo, and more than 10,000 children are expected to be watching at San Siro.

Inter has been forced to play the match behind closed doors as part of its punishment for racist chanting but can let in children as part of an initiative against discrimination.

Udinese was also playing later against Parma.

In Rome, the hosts took the lead with an impressive goal from Zaniolo.

The 19-year-old saw his first attempt parried by Salvatore Sirigu from close range but, having fallen to the ground, Zaniolo managed to pivot with the ball trapped under his boot and fire in the rebound.

Zaniolo showed fantastic skills throughout and was a constant thorn in Torino’s side.

Aleksandar Kolarov doubled Roma’s lead from the penalty spot in the 34th minute after substitute Stephan El Shaarawy was brought down by Sirigu.

Iago Falque hit the post for Torino with the last kick of the first half but the visitors pulled one back through Tomas Rincon six minutes after the break.

Torino made it 2-2 in the 67th with a splendid volley from Cristian Ansaldi following a poor clearance.

However, six minutes later, El Shaarawy pounced on a brilliant pass from Lorenzo Pellegrini and shot into the bottom corner to spare Roma’s blushes.