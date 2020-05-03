The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup was an epic event capped by the United States Women’s National Team’s legendary run to the title — and FOX Sports was here to bring you all of the action both on and off the pitch.

Our coverage this past summer included all 52 matches, a daily Women’s World Cup NOW Twitter show hosted by Karina LeBlanc and Aaron West, countless social media posts across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and highlights, live streams and analysis on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. And now, we’re incredibly proud to say that we have been nominated for 3 Webby Awards for everything we did around the Women’s World Cup!

We are honored to have been nominated for @TheWebbyAwards! Article continues below ... If you enjoyed hanging with @oeste and @karinaleblanc every day on FIFA Women's World Cup NOW on @Twitter, please vote here: https://t.co/UTptpYVTyU pic.twitter.com/XLs2Vs2h8j — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 30, 2020

The nominations include:

Social Content Series & Campaign – Sports:

FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™: FOX Sports Digital Coverage

Click here to vote

Events & Live Streams – General:

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ NOW on Twitter

Click here to vote

Social Video – Sports:

The Greatest Moment in U.S. Soccer History; 20 Years Later with Brandi Chastain

Click here to vote

We are honored to been nominated for @TheWebbyAwards!

If you enjoyed our coverage of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, please vote for us here: https://t.co/Hud388Z1vY pic.twitter.com/Y654TY2YqY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 28, 2020

FIFA Women’s World Cup NOW was an incredible undertaking, as FOX Sports Digital streamed the show live every single day of the Women’s World Cup, with hosts Karina LeBlanc and Aaron West providing perspective, passion, and unprecedented access in each and every show, all while bringing on some of the biggest guests in the sport, such as the 2019 Women’s World Cup Golden Ball winner herself, Megan Rapinoe:

U.S. forward @mPinoe joined our crew today to discuss her hairstyle, goal celebration and whether or not she’s a role model for a young version of herself. 🇺🇸⬇️ pic.twitter.com/onVFGiwSp3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 13, 2019

Additionally, 20 years after the iconic scene of her goal and celebration, Brandi Chastain sat down with FOX Sports to relive the epic moment when her penalty kick lifted the USWNT to the 1999, detail just what happened to her famous sports bra, and give a heartfelt message to those she’s inspired around the world as an icon of women’s soccer:

Each entry is nominated for two awards: The Webby Award, chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), and The Webby People’s Voice Award, voted by the online public.

Voting for the Webby People’s Voice Awards is open through May 7. And we’d be honored if you’d vote for us in all 3 categories: for Women’s World Cup NOW, for the Greatest Moment in U.S. Soccer History, and for our overall coverage of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup!