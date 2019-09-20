Vancouver hosts Columbus in non-conference action

Columbus Crew SC (9-15-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-15-9, 12th in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps and the Columbus Crew meet in a non-conference matchup.

The Whitecaps are 5-6-4 at home. Vancouver is 1-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The Crew are 4-9-2 in road games. Gyasi Zardes is ninth in MLS action with 12 goals. Columbus has 36 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordy Reyna leads Vancouver with seven goals. Hwang In-beom has two goals over the past 10 games for the Whitecaps.

Pedro Santos leads Columbus with four assists. Zardes has six goals over the past 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vancouver: 3-6-1, averaging one goal, 0.6 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Columbus: 4-1-5, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.4 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Maxime Crepeau (injured), Erik Godoy (injured), Brett Levis (injured), Michael Baldisimo (injured), Victor Giro (injured).

Columbus: Josh Williams (injured), Federico Higuain (injured), Waylon Francis (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured).