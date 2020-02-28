Vancouver faces off against Sporting Kansas City for season opener

Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver plays Sporting Kansas City at home for the season opener.

The Whitecaps finished 8-16-10 overall in the 2019 season while going 5-7-5 at home. Vancouver averaged 1.1 goals on 3.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Sporting Kansas City put together a 10-16-8 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 7-6-4 in home games. Sporting Kansas City averaged 1.4 goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: None listed.

Sporting Kansas City: None listed.