Sporting Kansas City brings 2-game shutout win streak into matchup against Portland

Sporting Kansas City (10-11-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (12-11-4, eighth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City heads into a matchup against Portland after recording two straight shutout wins.

The Timbers are 7-8-3 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 3-1-1 when it scores two goals.

Sporting Kansas City is 6-7-3 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting Kansas City ranks seventh in the MLS drawing 157 corner kicks, averaging 5.6 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Valeri has eight goals and seven assists for Portland. Brian Fernandez has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Timbers.

Johnny Russell has nine goals and four assists for Sporting Kansas City. Felipe Gutierrez has three goals over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 5-3-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.1 assists, six shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Sporting Kansas City: 6-4-0, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 5.4 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Zarek Valentin (injured), Julio Cascante (injured), Marco Farfan (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured), Modou Jadama (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Adrian Zendejas (injured), Rodney Wallace (injured).