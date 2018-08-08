Sounders acquire D Brad Smith on loan from Bournemouth

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have bolstered their defense heading into the final months of the MLS season by acquiring defender Brad Smith on loan from Premier League club Bournemouth.

Seattle used targeted allocation money to land the 24-year-old Australian in the deal announced Wednesday.

Smith spent the past two seasons at Bournemouth after starting his career in the youth system at Liverpool. He debuted for Liverpool during the 2013-14 season and, after being loaned to Swindon Town for a season, returned to Liverpool and made 10 appearances during the 2015-16 season before moving on to Bournemouth. Smith also has 18 caps for the Australian national team.

Smith should help solidify Seattle’s back line and will likely be in competition for time at left back.

Seattle is unbeaten in its last seven matches, including four straight wins.