Sassuolo beats Bologna 3-1 in Serie A

SASSUOLO, Italy (AP) — Sassuolo recorded its first home win since September as it beat Bologna 3-1 in Serie A on Friday.

Francesco Caputo scored in each half, and Jeremie Boga also netted for the hosts.

Sassuolo moved up to 11th, a point above Bologna, ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.

Sassuolo had won just one of its six matches — home and away — since its last victory at the Mapei Stadium on Sept. 22.

But Caputo gave it the lead in the 34th minute when he swept home Filip Djuricic’s scuffed overhead kick, seconds after Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski had denied Manuel Locatelli.

Boga doubled Sassuolo’s lead in the 68th, two minutes before Riccardo Orsolini reduced the deficit.

However, Caputo swiftly restored Sassuolo’s two-goal advantage with a fine solo effort.

Orsolini, who received a debut call-up to the Italy squad earlier Friday, thought he had pulled another goal back for Bologna but it was disallowed for offside.