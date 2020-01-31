Rennes scores twice deep into injury time to beat Nantes 3-2

Champions League-chasing Rennes equalized in the fifth minute of injury time, and scored the winner three minutes later, twice rallying to beat Nantes 3-2 in the French league on Friday.

A tense Brittany derby looked to be won by Nantes, which took the lead for the second time when Nigeria winger Moses Simon made it 2-1 in the 80th minute.

But Rennes midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud equalized with a slightly deflected strike from the edge of the penalty area in injury time, after latching onto midfielder Eduardo Camavinga’s pass.

Brazilian forward Raphinha netted his second moments later in a dramatic finale, turning the ball in from close range after goalkeeper Alban Lafont saved striker M’Baye Niang’s shot.

The goal was ruled offside but then awarded following a video review, sparking angry confrontations between opposing players in a heated match twice held up because of flares thrown from the stands.

It was an important win for third-placed Rennes, which moved to two points behind second-placed Marseille. The team finishing second gains automatic entry into the Champions League, while the side in third goes through the playoffs.

Sixth-placed Nantes went ahead in the 47th, with Rennes captain Damien Da Silva scoring an own goal after Camavinga’s attempted clearance bounced off him.

Raphinha equalized in the 71st in a bizarre situation.

After Rennes was awarded a penalty following a VAR check, Niang picked up the ball only for Raphinha to ask if he could take it.

Niang missed a penalty against Lafont this season, and Lafont denied him this time only for the loose ball to roll straight to the advancing Raphinha for a tap-in.

On Saturday, league leader Paris Saint-Germain hosts Montpellier.

Marseille, which trails PSG by 10 points, travels to play Bordeaux on Sunday having not won there in the league since October 1977.